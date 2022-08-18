This remarkable image shows how big the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera bump will be

The iPhone 14 will be here in a few weeks, and as always, the camera will be a big part of the story. Rumors say the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48MP wide camera for the first time, a huge jump from the standard 12MP camera that Apple has been using for years.

While that means sharper photos and 8K videos, it also means the camera gets bigger. And a bigger camera means a bigger bump. Anyone who upgraded from the iPhone 12 Pro to the iPhone 13 Pro already got a bigger bump, but the iPhone 14’s camera array is expected to get much larger, spanning more than half of the phone.

To get an idea of ​​how big the bump will be, render artist Ian Zelbo has put together an image comparing the bumps of the iPhone X, 11 Pro, 12 Pro and 13 Pro. Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, the hump of the iPhone 11 Pro, which was quite large at the time, looks understated.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which only have two cameras, have much smaller camera bumps that aren’t expected to get any bigger this year. The iPhone 14 Pro has always had a much bigger bump, but it looks like the iPhone 14 will take things to new heights.

This information is corroborated by a recent series of tweets from LeaksApplePro on August 14, claiming that a source who had had their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro and Max said the following about the camera bump: The housing for the “new camera system on the Pro iPhones looks huge” and can be a pain for some older stands, especially Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger.

One source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

(Wire) -The new pill + cavity does not add anything new. It looks different, but it works much like the notch. Once you get used to it, it’s “gone”. – It’s thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

In addition, a series of tweets from Majin Bu on Aug. 5 compared the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max and showed how far the camera bump seems to stick out.

Read the latest rumors about the upcoming iPhone 14 series here: iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Complete Guide to Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone.