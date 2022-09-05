WhatsNew2Day
This professionally refurbished MacBook Pro is just $249 while supplies last

Tech
By Jacky

Apple recently showed their newly designed MacBook Pro models to the world. And while fans agree they’re impressive machines, the announced MSRP of each also raised a few eyebrows. And that makes frugal laptops, like this $249 refurbished MacBook Pro, a good alternative for anyone on a budget.

Originally on store shelves in 2013, this MacBook Pro is perfect for students or anyone who needs mobile computing power. It is equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD storage and a 13.3-inch retina display. It also features a battery that lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge, and it’s Wi-Fi ready so you can stay connected.

Although the unit is several years old, it has been professionally refurbished to function as new. Aesthetically, the case may show a few marks or scuffs, but if you don’t care about that and are only interested in a machine that functions well then this is a great option. Especially when you consider how much money you’d have to scrape together to afford one of those newly announced models, this one might offer a lot more bang for your buck. Buy it for just $249.99.

Apple Macbook Pro i5 2.4GHz 128GB SSD – Silver (refurbished) – $249.99

