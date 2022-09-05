This professionally refurbished MacBook Pro is just $249 while supplies last

Apple recently showed their newly designed MacBook Pro models to the world. And while fans agree they’re impressive machines, the announced MSRP of each also raised a few eyebrows. And that makes frugal laptops, like this $249 refurbished MacBook Pro, a good alternative for anyone on a budget.

Originally on store shelves in 2013, this MacBook Pro is perfect for students or anyone who needs mobile computing power. It is equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD storage and a 13.3-inch retina display. It also features a battery that lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge, and it’s Wi-Fi ready so you can stay connected.

Although the unit is several years old, it has been professionally refurbished to function as new. Aesthetically, the case may show a few marks or scuffs, but if you don’t care about that and are only interested in a machine that functions well then this is a great option. Especially when you consider how much money you’d have to scrape together to afford one of those newly announced models, this one might offer a lot more bang for your buck. Buy it for just $249.99.

