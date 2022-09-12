This on-sale Hamilton Beach blender is as good as a Naturibullet according to Amazon shoppers

<!–

Making juices, smoothies and soups at home are all convenient ways to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, but choosing a blender from the thousands on the market can be a chore.

With blender prices ranging from $20 to over $100, it can be hard to know which one will boost your health kick without being too pricey. Fortunately, it can be a pleasant surprise to learn that one of the most popular blenders on Amazon now only costs $35.

The Hamilton Beach 58148A with a 40 oz cup is currently reduced by 20 percent and nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers are impressed by its speed and power and how easy it is to operate and clean.

This compact machine is insanely powerful for the low price tag. It features a 700 watt motor, which is more than some Nutribullet models. You can use it to crush ice and make smoothies in seconds or to puree soups and sauces for fall comfort foods. Wave Action technology pulls ingredients evenly into the blades for ultimate smoothness. Store

Compact and powerful, the blender With just the push of a button, you can make fresh or frozen ingredients in no time and deliver delicious smoothies, juices and even batter in no time.

The 700-watt motor is powerful enough to crush ice, ideal if you like an extra spicy start to the day.

It also delivers a smoothie that is lump and pulp free in seconds. A patented Wave Action system continuously draws the mixture down into the blades for consistently smooth results.

Do you hate lumpy smoothies? The Hamilton Beach 58148A has patented Wave Action technology to pull all the food into the blender so that everything becomes liquid

Even better, this blender is consistently compared favorably to the much more expensive Nutribullet by thousands of shoppers.

“I like this better than a Nutribullet,” wrote one of the Amazon reviewers who gave it a full five stars. ‘It’s a keeper! I love that it works like a charm on everything I’ve tried. Makes delicious smoothies. The wave technology really pulls things in the blender down towards the blades.’

Another added: ‘This is excellent value. It’s a great, inexpensive blender. It works just as well as my Nutribullet and is much cheaper.’

The blades of the Hamilton Beach 58148A blender are strong enough to crush ice so that you can make both slush drinks and smoothies at home. All it takes is one push of a button

Despite costing only $35, the Hamilton Beach Blender has features normally only found on top models, such as the ability to add additional ingredients or liquid while it is running.

There is also a pouring spout on the 40 oz cup so you can pour it into a glass or your travel mug without wasting your nutritious creation.

With only three months to detox after a fun summer and prepare your body for the Christmas party season, the discount on this is Hamilton Beach bestseller couldn’t have come at a better time.