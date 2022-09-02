This nifty trick lets you try out the iPhone 14 Pro’s new display before it arrives

As Apple’s Far Out event draws closer, we’re getting a near-complete picture of Apple’s new iPhones, with a spate of rumors this week filling in some of the gaps (literally).

The most intriguing part of the new phones is the new iPhone 14 Pro screen. According to rumors and leaks, Apple is removing the notch and replacing it with a floating bar with the front camera and Face ID sensors. That’s different from what we expected the phone’s screen to look like — instead of a pinhole and a pill, it’ll be a continuous bar.

You’ve definitely seen it in photos, but like the notch, it’s hard to get a feel for the new screen without actually seeing it on an iPhone. While we can’t do that until the new phones hit the shelves in a few weeks, Ian Zelbo has come up with a way to try it out on your iPhone right now. He used leaked schematics to design the size of the camera bar and position it where it will be on the iPhone 14 Pro.

So how do you try it out? Zelbo has created a wallpaper that fits your iPhone screen. Open the tweet above in the Twitter app, enlarge the image to fit your screen, and turn your iPhone upside down. That will give you an accurate representation of what the iPhone 14 Pro’s new camera notch will look like – and you can see how much smaller it will be than the current notch.

While the camera bar extends to about the same depth as the notch, it’s noticeably smaller and slimmer. The small piece of screen displayed at the top of the screen makes the bar feel very compact and is also slightly shorter. The new look is still distinctive and feels a lot more modern than the old notch.

Of course, this is still based on rumours, so we won’t be quite sure if it’s true until Apple shows us the phone on Wednesday. But we’ll be very surprised if it looks different from Zelbo’s render.