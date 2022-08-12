This morning’s Rochelle Humes yawns over ice cream during a live-air taste-testing session

<!–

This morning presenter Rochelle Humes had a morning like no other on Friday as she gagged live on TV during a tasting session of some unusual ice cream flavors.

The former Saturday singer, 33, was joined by Irish presenter Craig Doyle at the helm of the ITV daytime show.

When the duo opened the program, they were presented with five different samples and asked to taste the icy treats and guess which flavors they were.

The new ice cream flavors were Tea, Worcestershire Sauce, Baked Beans, Frosties, and Tomato Ketchup.

Rochelle tasted the first and was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be Heinz baked beans.

‘What? What? It’s fun! I don’t understand what just happened there!’ shouted Rochelle.

When the pair moved on to the second sample, she commented, “This one seems a bit more concerning to me, I don’t know why.”

Bah! Refusing to smell it, Rochelle immediately went in with a small spoon, but continued to gag after tasting the taste of the Worcestershire sauce.

She immediately covered her mouth before walking away from the camera and said, ‘Oh no, I really don’t like that. No Craig, it’s really no fun.’

The former pop star wondered if it could be a barbecue sauce flavor, while Craig suggested it could be a Bloody Mary flavor.

When Rochelle revealed the bath, the duo were shocked to discover it was the taste of Worcester sauce. ‘Wow! Sorry, but that’s… that hit me,” Rochelle admitted as they quickly moved to monster number three.

Later in the show, TV host Andi Peters could be seen enjoying the leftover ice creams. He confessed that he loved the ketchup flavor, saying it was “delicious” and “delicious.”

However, this morning’s viewers had mixed opinions about the segment and took to Twitter to comment.

“Aww is that too strong for your Rochelle?” a sarcastic tweet.

Another writes: ‘Screaming at @RochelleHumes & Craig’s faces tasting that ice cream than @thismorning.’

A third commented: ‘Haha love to see #RochelleHumes and Craig eating ice cream. #this morning.’