This Morning viewers will be in complete shock when Rylan Clark tells You Morning that he wrote his memoir for money.

Rylan Clark has revealed that he thought he was “crazy” and went “crazy” during his divorce from ex-husband Dan Neal last year.

The presenter, 34, appeared on Friday’s This Morning to promote his new tell-all memoir Ten, when he made the candid confession.

Speaking of his split with the policeman, 43, he said: ‘Because I knew the full story, he got me out. It was like, “I’m not crazy.”

“I couldn’t dress myself, I couldn’t eat, I went to 9th and I’m six feet tall.

“I wrote three versions, the clean version, the angry version, and then the kind of merged version.

“I didn’t want to describe in detail everything that happened, I know what happened and I’ve told enough.

“I just can’t handle the lies and it also feels like a weight off my shoulders to write it down. It literally fell apart to the worst point, I felt like I didn’t want to do anything, I wasn’t coming back to work and I haven’t done that for like 5 or 6 months.”

Rylan went on to say, “The money was a big reason. I wanted to mark 10 years and lessons along the way, I didn’t want it to be a stereotype, “I was born then and blah blah.”

“And then I went through a divorce and breakup, so I got that involved. My life fell apart while writing.’

But it was his intentions in writing the book that let down hosts Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as well as viewers.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “You were amazing on This Morning, always so honest, no wonder you are loved.”

While another said, ‘Oh man Rylan is crying watching you on This Morning, your honesty is refreshing’.

A third added: ‘I did it for their money’ At least Rylan is honest’.

It comes after Rylan revealed his body was “turned off” and his mother Linda was convinced he was having a stroke during his breakdown last year.

The presenter admitted he couldn’t even speak and had “slurred” speech as he took time away from the spotlight amid his split from ex-husband Dan.

He previously claimed to have fallen to just nine stone, which led to him being hospitalized for “safety reasons” after being refused food.

Now, on display at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the TV personality said, “My body completely shut down. I wouldn’t eat. I went through a phase where I couldn’t even speak, which can be quite helpful for some people.

“My speech was just slurred. My mother thought I was having a stroke. My body just went. I went to 9th and I’m six feet tall.”

An avid Eurovision fan, he has been a semi-final commentator since 2018, but his notable absence during the 2021 contest raised red flags among friends.

Rylan continued: ‘Two days before I was due to go to the Eurovision Song Contest, everyone knew that if I wasn’t in the Eurovision Song Contest, something was wrong.

“Had I done it, I might not have deteriorated so quickly. And when I said rapid decline, it felt like minutes. I felt like I’d had the shot and I stopped.”