This keyboard has a screen underneath – and you might not be able to look away

Tech
By Jacky
This keyboard has a screen underneath - and you might not be able to look away

Computer mouse brand Finalmouse is taking personalization to a wacky level by revealing a new keyboard with an interactive screen beneath a layer of transparent keys and switches. And the results are quite amazing.

Customizing mechanical keyboards mostly comes down to changing the keys or choosing a new color pattern for the RGB LEDs. But with the Finalmouse Centerpiece, as it’s called, you can make your screen show a moving cityscape at sunset, a space shuttle taking off, or some abstract 3D animation. looking at the announcement video (opens in a new tab), these skins can be exchanged at any time. Some, as mentioned above, are interactive. The koi fish skin, for example, causes the onscreen water effect to ripple every time you press one key, while another causes sparks to fly as you type.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More