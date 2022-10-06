‘This isn’t the end of the story’: Lawyer for Epstein victim warns Prince Andrew’s drama is not over

Prince Andrew should not imagine his legal troubles are over, a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has said – noting that Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has until June 2023 to cooperate with prosecutors.

Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine of Epstein’s accusers, said in a new documentary that there could still be further revelations.

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced in June to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse dozens of young women.

Currently in FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital, she has said she intends to appeal her sentence.

Kuvin said she may intend to cooperate in an attempt to reduce her lengthy sentence.

‘She really is the person who has all the secrets,’ said Kuvin, speaking as part of a new Peacock documentary ‘Prince Andrew: Banished’, which aired on Wednesday night.

“This is not the end of the story.”

A number of royal experts who spoke in the documentary branded him ‘an idiot’, a ‘spoiled brat’ and a ‘narcissist’ as part of the program which explored his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, 62, was also branded ‘the little one of the litter’ who ‘couldn’t keep his trousers closed’.

The 90-minute program explored how Andrew’s ‘antics’ as a royal ‘brought scandal and disgrace’ to his family and the ‘privilege, jealousy, lust and greed’ that pushed him into friendships with pedophile financier Epstein and Maxwell, his accomplice.

The documentary heard from a number of former royal staff and journalists, including express secretary Dickie Arbiter.

He tells the documentary: ‘The problem is that the man is an idiot. There’s always a round of the litter and Andrew was it.’

Royal author Phil Dampier adds: “He’s never smoked or taken drugs or drunk alcohol, but his only big thing is sex.”

And journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor says: ‘The talk of the dinner parties was that he couldn’t keep his trousers closed.’

Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace after he was forced to pay millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.

Prince Andrew pictured waving with other royals after a service at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral last month

Prince Andrew rode his horse in Windsor last week after a series of public outings following his mother’s death

She claimed he sexually abused her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein, although Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement was not an admission of responsibility, but the queen’s supposedly favorite son was stripped of his royal patronage and honorary military titles.

Describing the ordeal, journalist Annette Witheridge told the documentary that ‘the whole saga boils down to sex and greed’, adding that it was ‘a life in the making’.

The documentary’s synopsis says: ‘Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York – previously regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer – whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British royal family.

‘Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s circle and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, lust and greed that pushed Andrew; first into the circles of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex-trafficking scandal that threatens to topple the House of Windsor.’

Meanwhile, a disgraced former royal protection officer tells the documentary that Andrew is ‘a terrible thug’ who had a ‘revolving door of women’ entering his Buckingham Palace apartments.

Paul Page, who worked in the security role from 1998 to 2004 before he was jailed for property fraud, recalled how protection officers were shocked by the number of women who would visit Andrew’s private rooms at the palace, adding that he is ‘just an awful person’.

Former royal protection officer Paul Page (pictured leaving Southwark Crown Court in 2009, shortly before he was jailed for a multi-million pound fraud) has spoken about his dealings with Prince Andrew as part of a new documentary.

Page tells the documentary: ‘We used to have a joke about him having a revolving door in his bedroom.

‘The amount of women going in and out of there, it was literally every other day, someone would come in to see him – a different one every time.’

Page also claims the now-disgraced Andrew once called a colleague a ‘fat, lardy-a**t’ after officers refused a woman entry to the palace to see him. The woman then offered to call the Duke as proof that she was there to meet him.

He said: ‘We could hear the conversation. Anyway, he said, ‘Put one of the officers on.’ One of my colleagues answered the phone.

‘He shouted at the top of his lungs: You’re listening to me, you fat, lardy-a**t. If you don’t let my guest in, I’ll come down there.”

‘You would think that a member of the Royal Family would have some sort of decorum and respect for the staff who are there and paid to protect them and look after them.

‘[With Andrew,] there is just no one, no one at all. He’s just a horrible person. He’s a bully.’

Page also tells the documentary how he discovered between 50 and 60 teddy bears placed on Andrew’s bed, accompanied by a laminated picture in a nearby drawer, so the palace staff knew how he liked them arranged.

The former royal protection officer was jailed for six years in 2009 after defrauding a number of innocent investors in a multi-million pound scam.

A court heard he used ‘lies and manipulation’ to con a number of friends and colleagues out of their life savings in a ‘stunningly dishonest’ £3m fraud.

Then, when he was brought into charge, he set out to tarnish the reputations of fellow officers with a series of extraordinary claims about life in the royalty protection group.

The Queen’s children King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward pictured in the procession during her state funeral

Despite being stripped of his royal honors and forced away from royal duties, Andrew returned to public life during the mourning period following his mother’s death.

A representative for Epstein’s victims said Andrew’s performances in honor of the Queen were ‘disrespectful’ and ‘insulting’ to those involved, the Independent reported.

He has been accused of trying to ‘rehabilitate’ his public image after the Queen’s death.

In the days following her passing, the prince wore his military uniform during a vigil at Westminster Hall for the Queen as she lies in state after King Charles allowed him to wear it.

The King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard over their mother’s coffin in silence for ten minutes as members of the public passed by.

He also attended the Vigil of the Princes at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh as he joined other senior royals to watch the tributes and took part in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall with his siblings.

Prince Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.