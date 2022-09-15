This is why people choose fraud PayPal casinos against all reason

That PayPal online casinos are basically safe territory is well known. It is equally well known that some “black sheep” are on the loose and defraud their customers. These players are actually easy to spot. Nevertheless, many players choose precisely these dubious providers. What is the reason for this? We clarify!

This is why you should only play at licensed PayPal casinos

Why do players choose fraudulent casinos against all reason? Of course, at the time of their deposit, these players do not know that it is a fraudulent company. Players fall for promises that are too big. Sometimes these promises are related to a bonus.

There is nothing against a bonus in general. Almost every reputable PayPal casino advertises some kind of bonus. This can be a deposit bonus or a PayPal casino real money bonus without deposit. A bonus becomes unbelievable when the conditions are too good to be true. 500 Euro bonus completely without turnover requirement, winnings cap, etc.? This does not exist in reality.

To protect yourself from fraud, you should only play in licensed PayPal casinos. These casinos have a license from a regulatory authority. Examples are the British Gambling Commission or the Maltese Malta Gaming Authority.

A tip: In the footer of the PayPal casino websites you will often find a reference to the license including license number. On the website of the respective regulatory authority, you can check whether the license actually exists and for which URLs it applies. This way you can verify a PayPal casino’s license information.

An alternative: Control casinos exclusively via industry services. These services verify the seriousness of casinos in advance and list only fair, licensed providers.

The list of reputable PayPal online casinos:

№ CASINO BONUS HIGHLIGHTS 1 ICE Casino Up to $/€/£1,500 Bonus + 270 Free Spins 3,500+ Games

4-tier Deposit Bonus

No Withdrawal Limits 2 Jackpoty 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $/€/£2,000 + 100 Free Spins €2,000 in Welcome Bonuses

25% Cashback

2,000+ Games 3 SvenBet 120% Welcome Bonus up to $/€/£1,200 Fastest Payouts

Cashback on Slots & Live Dealer Games

Reload Bonuses 4 CampeonBet 140% Bonus up to $/€/£1,500 7 Different Deposit Bonuses

5% Cashback

4,800 Casino Games 5 Cobra Casino $/€/£1,550 Welcome Package + 300 Free Spins Deposit Bonuses Every Tuesday

VIP Programme

5 BTC Crypto Bonus 6 Slot Hunter $/€/£500 Welcome Bonus + 200 Free Spins Up to 1,000 Free Spins

€3,900 Cash

20% Cashback 7 Casigo $/€/£1100 Welcome Offer + 375 Free Spins 200% First Deposit

Bonus Calendar

Loyalty Programme with Cashback 8 Sunpura Casino 150% up to $/€/£1,200 + 50 Free Spins High Value Welcome Package

Fast Withdrawals

VIP Program 9 Skol Casino $/€/£1300 Bonus + 250 Free Spins 1500+ Games

VIP Program

Extra Weekly Bonuses 10 Joo Casino Up to $/€/£1,000 Welcome Package + 100 Free Spins Deposit with No Limits

Fast Deposits & Withdrawals

24/7 Support

Again arrests in connection with casino fraud

A look at Macau shows how current the problem of fraudulent online casinos is. There, there have recently been arrests in connection with fraud allegations. Some of the incidents date back to last year, and some are also related to activities during the Corona Pandemic.

The pandemic has brought some rogue providers onto the scene.

The reason: in many countries, PayPal online casinos were more strictly regulated during the restrictive measures (curfews, etc.). Governments wanted to avoid consumers gambling too much online – some because of too much excess time, some possibly because of financial difficulties. This time was used by scammers to place fake online casinos in the sight of internet users. Those who got involved with the providers usually lost their entire deposit.

Common scams in casinos and how you can recognize them

Fraudulent online casinos cheat their customers out of their money using various methods. One of these methods is the use of fraudulent games. While at reputable PayPal casinos tested random number algorithms decide about profit and loss, players can only lose with scam games. Then, for example, in software-based roulette, the ball is guaranteed never to land on the number a player has bet on.

Some cheating schemes are even more subtle.

An example: A player becomes aware of a casino through an attractive deposit bonus. The player deposits 100 euros in the casino and receives another 100 euros as a bonus – as is the case with many reputable PayPal casinos. A day later, the player wants to register again in the casino. Then he learns that his username is invalid. The supposed gaming account does not exist at all – the payment was merely collected and stolen by the scammers.

Identity theft is also a common scam. Anyone who opens an account with such a provider uploads identification documents and proof of address – this also corresponds to the procedure at reputable online casinos with PayPal. However, the dubious providers do not use the documents and data to open an account, but for fraud in completely different areas. Then, for example, accounts are opened, orders are placed, etc. – all in the name of the unsuspecting casino customer.

What applies for your protection:

Play only in licensed online casinos with PayPal and check the license if necessary.

Also, use secure payment methods.

Check your bank accounts and credit card statements regularly.

Casino real money bonus without deposit: so you are on the safe side

Many reputable operators advertise a PayPal casino real money bonus without deposit. These offers are particularly safe. You can first enter the virtual casino with PayPal and place bets at the expense of the provider. This way, you can make sure that there really is a fully developed user interface, customer service and the games of renowned manufacturers.

This significantly reduces the risk of fraud – after all, manufacturers are very quick to block access to their games for rogue operators. A casino real money with PayPal no deposit bonus is currently available at very many providers.

For example, the list of casinos with bonuses:

10 euros no deposit at Lapalingo

5 euro no deposit bonus with promo code at Lord Lucky Casino

40 free spins for Quartz slot with promo code at LuckyZon Casino

20 free spins for the slot Book of Aztec at Platincasino

Of course, strict conditions apply to a serious PayPal casino real money bonus. These include a usually quite high turnover requirement and often also winnings caps. Nevertheless, you have the opportunity to make a real profit without any risk.

Summary

The bad news: there are still some dubious providers that disguise themselves as online casinos and rip off unwary customers. The good news: these providers can be quickly identified. Only play at PayPal online casinos with a reputable license and verify the license if necessary. Pay attention to secure deposit methods and play it safe with a no deposit bonus if necessary. Have fun playing!