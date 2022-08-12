This is what FBI agents found at Mar-a-Lago, according to the search warrant 

<!–

A “property receipt” written by FBI agents who searched Donald Trump’s Florida home reveals they took 11 sets of classified documents, photos and other files marked “top secret” among boxes of items.

The receipt and search warrant, obtained by DailyMail.com on Friday afternoon, provide further insight into the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home.

In total, FBI agents took 27 boxes of documents.

In addition, they list an “Executive Grant of Clemency: Re Roger Jason Stone Jr” – a former Trump adviser who was pardoned in the final days of the Trump presidency – “info re: President of France” and a “handwritten note”.

The search warrant was approved last week by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. FBI agents searched the Mar-a-Lago three days later on Monday, setting off a political storm

A report on Friday claimed that top secret documents were found in a storage facility near the Mar-a-Lago swimming pool. The estate has two swimming pools, one near the main house and the other near the ocean

The list also includes references to a series of documents labeled “Various Classified/TS/SCI Documents”. In the national security world, the abbreviation ‘TS/SCI’ generally refers to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – available only to those with the highest level of approval.

Four sets of “top secret” documents, three “secret” documents and three sets of “confidential” documents are also listed, but the receipt offers no further information about what they contain.

Trump’s lawyers insist that as president he had the authority to release the documents before he left office.

For his part, Trump said the FBI did not need to search his property.

“They could have had it whenever they wanted — and that includes long ago. All they had to do was ask,” he said in a statement.

Trump allies have expressed anger at what they believe was the heavy-handed way the FBI conducted the search.

After the former president confirmed the search, the Justice Department asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the warrant to be released Friday afternoon, when Trump’s lawyers raised no objection.

However, it does not include the “affidavit” explaining why the FBI wanted to search the property and the evidence they used to persuade a judge to issue an injunction.

The search warrant itself describes the plan for the raid.

It describes how agents had to focus on areas of Mar-a-Lago used by Trump (referred to as an acronym for the former president of the United States) and avoid areas my club members used.

Annex A to the warrant lists the areas of the property to be searched. Annex B describes the items to be seized, including ‘physical documents with classification markings’

‘The locations to be searched in the ’45 Office’, any storage areas and any other rooms or areas within the premises that are used or available for use by FPOTUS and its staff and which may contain boxes or documents, including any structures or build on the estate,” it reads.

It does not include areas that are currently (i.e. at the time of search) occupied, leased, or used by third parties (such as Mar-a-Largo [sic] members) and that are not otherwise used or available for use by FPOTUS, such as private suites.”

Under Schedule B, officers must seize: “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruit or crime, or other illegal possession…including the following:

“All physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes that are stored or found together with the above documents and containers/boxes.”

It also states that “any governmental or presidential records made between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021” will be confiscated — for the entire time Trump was in office.