‘This is too scary’: More than 200 vehicles involved in bridge pile-up in central China

Beijing: Dozens of vehicles crashed into a large pileup of cars on a bridge in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Henan province due to extremely foggy conditions, state media CCTV reported.
Several cars and trucks can be seen crumpled and stacked on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge in photos and videos posted on social media. A car was dramatically sheared in the middle of a pile-up in a snapshot of CCTV footage.
Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident and firefighters were on the bridge, according to CCTV footage.
Preliminary estimates from rescuers on the scene are that more than 200 vehicles were involved in the pile-up and the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment, local television said.
There were no further details of casualties or reported injuries.
Visibility was less than 500 meters in several areas, including Zhengzhou, and 200 meters in some areas this morning, according to the local meteorological service.
The local fire department immediately dispatched 11 fire trucks and 66 firefighters to the scene, according to state media.
Multiple clashes occurred in the north-to-south and south-to-north directions near the centerline of the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge, CCTV reported.