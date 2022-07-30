‘This is the sh*t that money can’t buy’: Ferne McCann gets sentimental in post about Lorri Haines

Ferne McCann expressed her gratitude for “the stuff money can’t buy” when she shared a much-loved clip with fiancé Lorri Haines.

The model and TOWIE star, 31, looked glamorous as she got ready to film the series nine finale for First Time Mum.

The brunette beauty sported a brand new bob and a glamorous face of makeup with a winged eye and thick glossy lips.

Filming: The model and TOWIE star, 31, looked glamorous as she got ready to film the series nine finale for First Time Mum

Grateful: Ferne McCann expresses gratitude for ‘the stuff money can’t buy’ when she shared a beloved clip with fiancé Lorri Haines

Money: Sharing the adorable moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, she wrote: ‘This is the s**t money can’t buy’

The stunner appeared to be rocking a white strappy—carried with the straps off her shoulders—as she got ready.

Lorri – dressed in a chic evening suit and bow tie – then came into the frame to give Ferne a sweet hug.

She shared the adorable moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, writing: “This is the s**t money can’t buy.”

Glam: The brunette beauty sported a brand new bob and a glamorous makeup face with a winged eye and thick glossy lips

Ferne also took to her Instagram Stories to share a makeup transformation.

In a ‘before’ snap, the star showed off a fresh face as she applied the start of the product to her face while pining the hair back.

An ‘after’ shot left Ferne looking gorgeous with a ripped glam contoured makeup look and warm eyeshadow.

About her husband-to-be, she wrote: ‘Love this man. Tonight we film the finale of series 9 #firsttimemum…

Adorable: Lorri – dressed in a chic evening suit and bow tie – then came into the frame to give Ferne a sweet hug

“I can’t wait for you all to witness the magic. The highs and lows as always.’

Lorri also decided to post a romantic moment on social media when he shared a clip of the kissing couple.

Captioning the sweet hug, he wrote: ‘You know I love you, it’s no secret I was trying to hide…’

Pro: In a ‘before’ snap, the star showed off a fresh face as she applied the start of the product to her face while pining the hair back

He then took to Instagram Stories to upload his neat look in a mirror selfie.

A gorgeous Ferne sat in a makeup chair as she was read in the back while a suit-clad Lorri sipped a bottle of booze.

It comes after Ferne shared her engagement news with Instagram followers early this month, alongside a first look at her sparkly engagement ring.

Kisses: Lorri also decided to post a romantic moment on social media when he shared a clip of the couple kissing

‘You know I love you’: Captioning the sweet hug, he wrote: ‘You know I love you, it’s no secret I tried to hide…’

Capping a photo of herself and her new fiancé, locked in an embrace, she wrote: ‘So there are happily ever after. I can’t wait to be with you forever, honey.’

Shared a similar photo with his own followers, a delighted Lorri, also 31, added: ‘She said yesssss.’

The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.

In Love: A gorgeous Ferne sat in a makeup chair as she was read to in the back while a suit-clad Lorri sipped a bottle of booze

Speaking to the Sam & Billie podcast in May, Ferne admitted he’s already changed the family dynamic of her ITVBe show, First Time Mum, and looked forward to seeing her happy.

But she admitted it was difficult to introduce her daughter, Sunday, four, to Lorri as they also navigated the cameras nearby.

She said: ‘Filming this series was a completely new experience for me. It was the first time I filmed with a partner in a relationship and that was a very different dynamic.

“From being a single parent and dealing with that on Sunday, I think people will love that about this series, given the dynamics between our family.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy to introduce your child to your new partner and you want it to go well, then of course there are cameras following you.”