This is the hottest cabin in the woods! Getaway is the perfect getaway for you to unplug, relax and enjoy a small house in the woods.

Escaping the hustle and bustle of city life doesn’t necessarily have to include crowded airports, hours-long flights, or overpriced resorts. And camping no longer means pitching a tent, using an outhouse and braving the elements.

DailyMail.com got a behind the scenes look at a new way to unwind, unplug and unwind in nature Go away – a hospitality company in the field of health and wellness.

Located just two hours outside most major cities, Getaway is a cluster of small, ultra-trendy cabins in the woods, offering all the amenities of camping without the hassle.

We visited an outpost in the Catskill Mountains on a warm weekend in late September.

As we drove through the enclave to our own refuge – using a map sent in advance by the team – small black Getaway cabins could be spotted through the forest and shrouded by greenery.

Seeing the other cabins in the distance afforded the privacy and remoteness of the forest, but with the security of not being completely alone.

As we pulled into the driveway, our little Getaway home sat next to a campfire with two chairs, a fire pit, and a picnic table. We had made it to our weekend retreat.

Our cabin was called Yaya; each is named after the grandparents of employees and special guests.

Contactless check-in was seamless, with a member of staff texting instructions and answering any questions beforehand.

Stepping inside, the cozy cabin included a kitchen with a stove, sink and mini fridge, bathroom with shower, queen bed and table.

Complimentary marshmallows, chocolates, graham crackers and sticks were on the table waiting for s’mores, next to a sweet handwritten note. There’s even a cell phone lockbox for complete disconnection.

And, of course, there’s no Wi-Fi – a strategic part of the business model for guests to get away from the stresses of everyday life and reset by embracing nature.

The homes, which start at about $250/night, are temperature-controlled so guests can enjoy their vacation year-round.

But the most impressive – and Instagram-worthy feature – is the large window that spans the back wall of the cabin next to the bed.

There was also plenty to do outside the cabin.

Thanks to Getaway’s guidebook, we found hiking trails leading to the beautiful Kaaterskill Falls.

During the day, we grabbed our fishing rods, packed the car, and headed about 20 minutes to North-South Lake.

We rented a rowboat and spent the day on the water catching fish and soaking up the sun.

Back at the cabin, we “raw it” by making steak, potatoes, and skewers over a fire pit on the grill.

And you don’t have to be a Boy Scout to make a bonfire here either. Getaway offers firewood and firelighters for sale.

As it got dark, the sounds of nature grew louder over the crackling wood; a true signal that we were far away from the hectic city.

Back inside, we hooked up our cell phones to a Bluetooth radio that came with the cabin next to a stack of books, threw the phones in the safe, and played cards.

While it makes for a romantic getaway, Getaway is also family and pet-friendly, with cabins featuring bunk beds and dog leashes and bowls.

Getaway has expanded its business since launching in 2015, even appearing on Shark Tank. Despite walking away without a deal, the company has grown in cash and grown in popularity.

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, the houses and signature large windows are instantly recognizable on everyone’s feed.

What started as a passion project for founder and CEO Jon Staff now has 19 locations with more than 784 cabins outside of New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, DC, Austin, Portland and more.

‘The Getaway experience isn’t just about the destination – we’re rocking the industry and encouraging our guests to escape to nature to focus on themselves. We look forward to bringing Getaway to even more people in new cities across the country,” said Jon Staff, who grew up in rural Minnesota and spent most of his childhood outdoors.

The concept of Getaway was inspired by Jon’s burnout from his demanding job. He stopped and moved into a 26′ Airstream trailer to take time to think. During his travels, Jon discovered that being in nature was crucial to his well-being, productivity and happiness, and so Getaway was born.

“Our cabins and campgrounds provide space for people of all walks of life to honor their leisure time, disconnect from work and technology, and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves,” added Jon.

In 2020, the demand for people to escape and isolate tight cities increased. And with thoroughly cleaned cabins and plenty of space for social distancing, Getaway became the perfect option that millions of people turned to.

The experience exceeded our expectations and was perfect for our short weekend getaway.

