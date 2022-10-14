‘This is surreal’ – Floyd Mayweather and Deji crack up during first face-off

Floyd Mayweather and Deji could barely contain their laughter when they faced each other for the first time on Thursday.

The 50-0 retired boxing legend will face the British YouTuber in a bizarre practice fight on Nov. 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Global Titans Fight Series Mayweather and Deji started laughing when they faced each other

Global Titans Fight Series Neither man could keep a straight face

Since Mayweather retired from professional competition in 2017, he has returned to the ring for occasional exhibitions.

In 2022 he has been very active with a total of three of these competitions.

Floyd started a fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in May, where he beat up his former sparring partner Don Moore.

He then traveled to Japan in September and defeated MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

And it has now been announced that this will follow up on a November 13 return to the UAE, this time in Dubai, to meet with Deji.

getty Last month, Mayweather took a win in his fourth exhibition game since retiring in 2017

Deji, 25, was in school when Mayweather was in his fighting best years.

The younger brother of YouTube sensation KSI started his own channel and made a name for himself in his teens.

When KSI switched to boxing in 2018, Deji followed up with Jake Paul on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul.

Now it is remarkable that he is going up against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

When they met at their press in Las Vegas on Thursday, Deji respected Mayweather, who returned the politeness.

Global Titans Fight Series The couple was respectful to each other

As they faced each other, both men struggled to keep their composure and began to laugh.

Deji told FightHype afterwards: “I mean, what can I say? This is surreal.

“I never thought this would happen. I don’t know what’s going on, this is amazing.

“I’m just here to have fun, realistically.

“This whole thing, I’m here to have fun.

“Of course I’m going to be competitive, but I’m here to have fun.

“I want to show Floyd what I can do. We’ll see what happens.”