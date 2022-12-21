‘This is payback’; Mayor says he is political target after criticising western Sydney lockdowns

Canterbury Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour said he had a “political target” on his back since criticizing the NSW government for its harsh lockdowns and overzealous policing in local government hotspot areas during COVID-19.
Asfour, who is on the upper house ticket for Labor in the March state election, appeared at a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of impropriety in the South West Sydney council convened by local minister Wendy Tuckerman.
It comes after allegations by Bankstown MP, former Labor Party member, Tania Mihailuk – raised in parliament – that Asfour had links to corrupt former Labor MP Eddie Obeid. She also asked questions about the council’s planning processes.
In his opening statement, Asfour accused the coalition of conducting the investigation for political gain, with the sole purpose of damaging my reputation and my political ambitions. He said he was angry about “smudging my good name”.
“It is no secret that I took on the role of this government as I stood up for my community and many other residents of Western Sydney during the harsh lockdowns and overzealous policing of the COVID pandemic. I’ve had a political target on my back ever since. And this is payback.
“I know that once the mud is washed away, justice and my truth will prevail.”
He also told the inquiry that “former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s front runners now operate here on Macquarie Street”, referring to members of Morrison’s former strategy and media team who now work for NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
He accused Tuckerman of being their puppet and said she didn’t call him to ask about his well-being or ask him directly about the allegations.
Asfour was flanked by a senior attorney and lawyer during Wednesday’s investigation. When initially asked who paid the lawyers, he said he would deal with the question upfront. However, when he insisted, he consulted the lawyers and said they were paid by the council’s insurer.