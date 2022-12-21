‘This is payback’; Mayor says he is political target after criticising western Sydney lockdowns

Canterbury Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour said he had a “political target” on his back since criticizing the NSW government for its harsh lockdowns and overzealous policing in local government hotspot areas during COVID-19.

Asfour, who is on the upper house ticket for Labor in the March state election, appeared at a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of impropriety in the South West Sydney council convened by local minister Wendy Tuckerman.

It comes after allegations by Bankstown MP, former Labor Party member, Tania Mihailuk – raised in parliament – ​​that Asfour had links to corrupt former Labor MP Eddie Obeid. She also asked questions about the council’s planning processes.

Mayor Khal Asfour of Canterbury-Bankstown. Credit:James Brickwood

In his opening statement, Asfour accused the coalition of conducting the investigation for political gain, with the sole purpose of damaging my reputation and my political ambitions. He said he was angry about “smudging my good name”.