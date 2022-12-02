“This is part of healing”: Councillors agree with LRT inquiry, accountability and the path forward

Publishing date:

Dec 01, 2022 • 7 hours ago • 4 minute read

FILE: LRT at Rideau Centre station. Photo by Tony Caldwell /POSTMEDIA Ottawa has a new city council, but lessons, letdowns and some bad blood from the last term’s LRT saga have been carried forward into this one with the delivery of a 664-page public inquiry report.

It’s also an opportunity to move forward differently, current councillors say, and build a transit system that better serves residents.

“This is part of healing. As damning as the report was, we needed it to acknowledge what has happened to the people of Ottawa,” said River ward Coun. Riley Brockington. “Part of — and I’m not exaggerating — but living through trauma is you have to acknowledge and admit what has happened here.”

Brockington, a member of the previous council’s transit commission, said his desire for accountability extends to people whose conduct was criticized in the report — including city manager Steve Kanellakos, transit boss John Manconi and former mayor Jim Watson, who’ve all since departed city hall.

“You don’t get a free pass from me, and hopefully from council, if you’ve left the organization. You’ve seriously contributed to the scandal and all the ramifications that have happened. Council has to make a decision, at least I’m going to push for that, about how you can hold someone accountable who has already left the organization.”

But the stain of the LRT debacle isn’t just worn by those who’ve exited the doors of city hall, at least according to some.

“Where is Allan Hubley?” Brockington tweeted Thursday. He wants to see the current councillor and former transit commission chair comment on the report, which highlighted that Hubley had access to information about the LRT system, through a WhatsApp group with top bureaucrats and the mayor, that the commission said council ought to have had, but wasn’t given.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard has gone further, arguing Thursday that Hubley should resign. The fourth-term councillor for Kanata South has not granted this newspaper’s requests for an interview or comment, stating that he wanted to fully read the report before doing so and could not say how long that would take.

Brockington also tweeted after the report’s release that he still has a council colleague “chewing (him) out” for supporting a public inquiry into the LRT (he declined to say who), and acknowledged Thursday that he thinks “there’s still hard feelings” over the file that so divided the last council.

“I won’t allow that to cloud my judgement. However, people have to be held accountable.”

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, one of those councillors who voted against a city-initiated judicial inquiry into the LRT system, said he had supported a probe into the system but had then wanted to see it done through the city’s auditor general for multiple reasons, from cost to expeditiousness.

“I don’t think any of us at any time did not support transparency or accountability or the need to look into the circumstances and figure out what went wrong and what could be done better.”

Gower said Thursday’s report left councillors to reckon with the “very serious” conclusion that the trust they have to have in city staff was broken on multiple occasions. Reflecting on the consequences of this, Gower said that if councillors had had a more complete picture of what happened during the system’s trial running, for instance, different decisions may have been made about its launch.

He believes the public should see a statement “and hopefully an apology” from both Kanellakos and former Mayor Jim Watson, whose conduct the commission also found had played a role in the problems with the system, while Gower, like other council colleagues interviewed, says he’s ready to get moving on the report’s recommendations.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has asked city staff to prepare a plan to do just that for “key recommendations,” and staff will be returning to committee and council with a response to the inquiry report. Already, though, some councillors have their own ideas about changes that ought to occur.

A review of council governance for the new term was tabled Wednesday and will be debated at council next week. Menard said he’ll be bringing forward an item that seeks to pull back to council some authority delegated to staff on the LRT file, “so we get more of this in the public light, it’s not just staff signing off on project agreement changes or changes to (testing), that needs to come back to council now for stage two.”

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante is also thinking about accountability but says she wants it to be “restorative” for transit users. Maybe this looks like free service for a period, or something else — she’s still mulling it over.

“But I think the best way to tell people that we’re very serious about what we have found out and what we know and the recommendations is that we just give the people who are reliant on public transit a way to use it that is restorative to them.”

The importance of communication between stakeholders — and what can happen when it breaks down — is one lesson that emerged from the inquiry report that Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo says he’ll carry with him as council oversees the second phase of the LRT system.

When it comes to Ottawa residents, said Lo, whether good news or bad, “the public needs to know, no matter what.”

Brockington says he believes the report is ultimately going to yield significant improvements to how things are done at city hall, and that council as a whole is committed to seeing this through.

“I get the sense, just speaking with colleagues, that there is a very strong appetite to not just take the report seriously, but the very strong commitment — we owe it to the taxpayers of Ottawa, (OC Transpo) passengers … to implement the recommendations of this report and provide that much-needed stability, not just at city hall but with public transit.”

