‘This is my World Cup Final!’ Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama viewers reveal they’re ‘hooked’

Viewers of Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama raved about the new two-part series airing Wednesday night, saying they ‘loved the show’.

Those watching at home said they were “hooked” on the TV offering – which was created from real court transcripts of Coleen and Rebekah’s libel battle this summer – with one even saying, “This is my World Cup final!” ‘

The show features Chanel Creswell as Coleen and Natalia Tena as Rebekah, along with Michael Sheen as Coleen’s lawyer David Sherbourne.

Response: Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama viewers were thrilled with the new two part series which aired Wednesday night – saying they ‘loved the show’

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the show, with one tweeting, “Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama…this is equally ridiculous and iconic. I love it.’

Another said, ‘Yay! Emily In Paris returns AND Vardy vs Rooney on C4 – a very, very good day of TV!’

Another commented, “I’ve come across the courtroom drama Vardy vs Rooney on C4 and I’ve been sucked in! It’s like you start snacking on tasteless Christmas chocolates that you know are awful, but just keep eating…”

Amazing: Those watching at home said they were “hooked” on the TV offering – which was created from real court transcripts of Coleen and Rebekah’s libel battle this summer – and one even said, “This is my World Cup final!’

A fourth viewer commented, ‘Vardy Vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’???????? yes you can inject that!’

A fifth wrote: ‘Anyone watching Vardy VS Rooney. It’s actually really good, it keeps you hooked!’

Another said, “Michael Sheen is so good. #VardyVsRooney,” while another wrote, “I’m way more invested in this than I expected!”

Simon Coury stars as Rebekah’s attorney Hugh Tomlinson, along with Chanel, Natalia and Michael, and Marci Nagyszokolyai as Rebekah’s husband Jamie Vardy.

Excited: Viewers couldn’t get enough of the show, with one tweeting, “Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama…this is equally ridiculous and iconic. I love it’

Created from the real court transcripts, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama gives viewers the chance to relive the non-television scenes from the courtroom with all the drama that captivated audiences and media for weeks.

The programme, produced by Chalkboard, the creator of BBC’s historical murder series Murder, Mystery and My Family, will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays this week.

The former friends first fell out publicly in 2019 when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking messages from her private Instagram account to The Sun.

Cast: The show features Chanel Creswell as Coleen and Natalia Tena as Rebekah, along with Michael Sheen as Coleen’s lawyer David Sherbourne (pictured)

Her rigorous detective work to find the culprit earned her the title Wagatha Christie, in reference to mystery writer Agatha Christie.

Rebekah denied the claims and sued for libel, but lost in July in the Supreme Court, where her evidence was deemed “manifestly inconsistent” and “not credible.”

In October, she was ordered to pay 90 percent of Coleen’s legal bills, with the first £800,000 to be paid within six weeks.

Exciting: Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, created from the real court transcripts, gives viewers the chance to relive the non-television scenes from the courtroom with all the drama that gripped audiences and media for weeks loved

The former Dancing on Ice contestant also has to pay her own lawyers’ bills, meaning the huge cost of her failed libel claim is around £4 million.

Rebekah is reportedly facing a legal bill estimated at £1.5 million for her costs following their ‘Wagatha Christie’ high court libel suit.

The WAG – whose reputation is in tatters after she scored one of the worst own goals in British legal history – should find £800,000 of it in weeks.

New: The upcoming series recreates the legal battle between the WAGS that came to be known as the “Wagatha Christie” trial (Coleen and Wayne pictured in court)

It comes at the hands of a Supreme Court judge who dismissed her evidence as “evasive or implausible” in one of the most-watched cases in recent years.

She was charged with deliberately deleting WhatsApp messages at the center of the case, as it was suggested that her agent also deliberately dropped her phone in the North Sea.

Vardy and her footballer husband were left with the bill after Ms Steyn ruled in Rooney’s favor in a verdict that parts of her evidence given under oath were “manifestly inconsistent”, “not credible” and should be treated with “extremely great caution’.

On air: The programme, produced by Chalkboard, who made the BBC’s historical murder series Murder, Mystery and My Family, will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays this week

She lost her high-profile libel suit against Rooney in July when Judge Steyn ruled that Rooney’s viral social media post accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true.”

It followed a viral social media post in which Rooney had revealed she had been posting fake stories on her Instagram page. These fake stories subsequently appeared in The Sun newspaper.

Having changed her settings so that only one user could see it, she dared to make the famous statement “it’s…Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Drama: The former friends first publicly fell out in 2019 when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking messages from her private Instagram account to The Sun

In an order made public on Tuesday, the judge ordered Vardy to pay 90% of Rooney’s costs.

Rooney incurred total costs in excess of £2 million, but £350,000 of that had already been collected before the May trial, so those were removed to give a final figure of £1,667,860.

Vardy was ordered to pay £800,000 from the expense account by 4pm on 15 November.

Not happy: Rebekah denied the claims and sued for libel, but lost in July in the Supreme Court where her evidence was deemed ‘manifestly inconsistent’ and ‘not credible’