This is Microsoft’s Xbox game streaming device

Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has just unveiled the company’s dedicated Xbox game streaming device. Spencer posted a photo of the device on Twitter, where you can see it sitting atop his shelf in his Microsoft office space. It’s a small white box, resembling the Xbox Series S in appearance, and will be dedicated to accessing Xbox games through the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Microsoft first announced it was planning an Xbox streaming device last year, and many had mistakenly assumed it would be a stick that would plug directly into an HDMI port. While Microsoft is still working on this Xbox streaming console, codenamed Keystone, it will be more of a box or puck-like device that attaches to monitors and TVs.

Keystone on Phil Spencer’s shelf. Image: Phil Spencer (Twitter)

The Xbox streaming device will also likely provide access to media apps like Netflix and a lightweight user interface to launch Xbox games. Microsoft acknowledged the Keystone name earlier this year, but revealed that it was still working on a new revision of the device. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans say: The edge that the Xbox team continues to work on its streaming device and still plans to bring it to market.

However, Microsoft has managed to launch an Xbox TV app. The Xbox TV app is available on 2022 Samsung TVs and monitors, launches games from Xbox Cloud Gaming, and supports streaming games at 1080p up to 60 fps. You simply log into your Microsoft account in the app and stream Xbox games just like you would via Xbox Cloud Gaming in a browser.

Microsoft has not officially commented on the appearance of its Xbox streaming device, but the Xbox account on Twitter replied Spencer’s tweet with “What did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss.” That’s a big wink, a nudge if I’ve ever seen one.