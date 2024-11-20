This is how old Americans think Joe Biden really is

In celebration of Joe Biden’s birthday on Wednesday, New Yorkers took to DailyMail.com to reveal how old they think the president really is.

Biden’s age and abilities in office have been widely criticized over the past four years, as he remains the oldest sitting president in United States history.

In interviews with DailyMail.com on the streets of New York City, Americans had different suspicions – some were worse off than others.

“He looks like… he’s about to die,” said one Big Apple resident.

But after the same resident was asked to guess his numerical age, he responded with the impossible: 1,082 years old.

Some estimates were much closer but were still questioned, including by one New Yorker who said, ’70, right? Or is he over 70?’

Still, Biden’s status as the oldest man in power was cemented after residents were told he had just turned 82 years old — but everyone agreed he isn’t too keen on his age.

“I think you can tell…” said one resident after learning his real age. “We all saw the video of him walking into the Amazon rainforest, I think you can tell.”

New Yorkers revealed to DailyMail.com how old they think the president really is in honor of Joe Biden’s 82nd birthday — but no one guessed correctly