‘This is heaven’: Jennifer Lopez details lavish wedding to Ben Affleck as she shares new photos

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans an intimate look at her three-day wedding extravaganza at her husband Ben Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest newsletter, On The JLo newsletter, released Thursday.

Sharing the romantic details of their big day, which came just weeks after they first tied the knot in Las Vegas, the superstar, 53, shared a sweet photo of her in a white Ralph Lauren dress and handsome groom, 50, slowly dancing under a neon sign that reads: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Affleck.’

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it both made perfect sense, while still seeming impossible to believe, like the best dream, where you only wish you never woke up,” she wrote. .

She continued, “I probably would have had a lot of the same thoughts if I hadn’t focused so hard not to trip over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it was the same great feeling for me.”

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the burden of the past was finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle – and not at all the way we planned it. Better,’ the Let’s Get Loud hitmaker gushed.

The blushing bride chose to describe their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Affleck for his 2016 film Live By Night, which read, “This is heaven. Here. We’re in it now.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Lopez revealed that “it had rained every day at sunset that week” and that everyone was beginning to worry about the heat, the chance of thunderstorms and lighting” and whether they would recover in time from the stomach flu “all” of their family caught that week.

Despite other concerns about the “unexpected setbacks,” Lopez insisted she “never doubted.”

“All week I felt the calm and easy assurance that we were in God’s hands,” she exulted. “Saturday, August 20 at six forty-five, the sun broke out, casting its rays like small diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.”

Husband and wife: Before their rehearsal dinner, the founder of JLo Beauty admitted that she and Ben had a laugh the night before about getting married again at their age

Before their rehearsal dinner, the founder of JLo Beauty admitted that at their age, she and Ben had “laughed the night before getting married again.”

“We were both married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow it seemed like the only age that made sense now,” she explained.

She went on to tell readers that she was inspired by Rainer Marie Rilke’s poem, Letters to a Young Poet, which is about being ready for love and how “giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving.”