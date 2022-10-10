‘This is for you’ – Ronaldo posts message to Man United fans after landmark goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his attack against Everton to Manchester United supporters, telling them: ‘This is for you’.

The 37-year-old was named on the bench for the Premier League clash at Goodison Park but was signed on after 29 minutes to replace Anthony Martial.

AFP Ronaldo looked back on his best for Manchester United at Old Trafford, where he hit the club goal 700 . scored

Instagram: Cristiano The 37-year-old has always had the support of United fans and posted this on Instagram after the game

While Ronaldo hasn’t had his usual number of starts in recent weeks, there has been no problem with his sharpness, scoring just 15 minutes after coming on, marking the 700th of his club career.

With the score at 1-1 thanks to Alex Iwobi’s opener and Martial’s leveler, Ronaldo grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck after his introduction.

His former Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro picked up the ball in the middle of the park and played a beautiful ball to the left for the Portuguese attacker to run on.

With the confidence of a five-time Ballon D’or winner, Ronaldo flew with a low, instinctive effort that defeated Jordan Pickford and made it 2-1 for Erik ten Hag’s side.

It was a goal that ultimately decided the game and pushed United to fifth position in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure so far this season, having failed to start a league game since beating Brentford 4-0 in the second weekend of the season.

old Liverpool make worst start in ten years as Reds accused of failing to tackle big problems

vision ‘A disservice to the league’ – Haaland ‘GOAT’ talk ruined by Mark Goldbridge

INVESTIGATE FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

update Casillas Claims Twitter Account Hacked After Post Apparently Revealed He Was Gay

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career

RESPONSE Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka gives Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds







Ronaldo replaced Martial and made the difference

Getty Ronaldo now hopes to continue and push himself back into Ten Hag’s plans

Although he was a regular starter in the Europa League, that strike against Everton was Ronaldo’s first in the Premier League this season, a score he will be determined to improve on in the future.

And despite his frustrations, he has always had the support of the Old Trafford faithful and made sure to single them out afterwards.

With speculation still raging about his future at the club, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will match last season’s 24 goals, but there is no doubt that the 37-year-old will do whatever it takes to score.