‘This is awesome’: Travel expert shares major hack for picking best seats on the flight

A travel expert shared the ultimate travel hack that will ensure you get the best seat on a plane — and reveal whether your so-called “window” assignment is actually next to a window instead of a wall.

The travel professional, who passes @mamaxmilespointstook to TikTok to show his followers how to get the most out of their trip by choosing the best seat on the plane using a simple website.

In the video, which garnered more than 1.1 million views, the travel advice specialist introduced his followers to: Aerolopa.coman online tool that helps frequent flyers find the best seat – whether flying first class, business class or coach.

The travel advice specialist gave a tour of the website and captioned his video: ‘New favorite tool for choosing airplane seats.’

The website uses an ultra-detailed map that allows flyers to see how close they will be to the engine, wings, exit rows and how much legroom they will be

He showed the extremely detailed map from the website of most aircraft, all available to travelers to help them choose the best seat depending on the airline they are flying with.

The travel expert compared Aerolopa with other sites that want to optimize seat selection, such as SeatGuru, which he called “outdated”.

He added that airlines do not provide “enough information about your seat.”

@Maxmilespoints showed how Aerolopa’s seat maps, sorted by airline, provide a complete overview of each aircraft.

The maps allow passengers to view each seat and even see how close they will be to the engine, wings and exit rows.

And if you’re a longtime frequent flyer, Aerolopa has you covered too, as the map details how much legroom there is in each row and how far back the seats recline.

In addition to showing flyers now how much space they have, the website also shows how well the seats align with the window, so flyers get a perfect view.

Known for his travel advice videos, the travel expert has regularly shared other tips, including only prepaying for cheap flights and using miles for longer trips.

He also shared a video explaining what to do if your flight is cancelled.

His tips include calling the airline, waiting in line, being nice to the travel agent, and tweeting the airline, which he says is often the most effective.

His travel advice videos come after a summer of travel nightmares, with multiple airlines canceling and delaying thousands of flights, wreaking havoc at airports.

According to FlightAwareNearly a quarter of US airlines’ flights have been delayed this summer, with an average delay of nearly an hour.

With 19,094 flights delayed yesterday alone, travelers are booking their flights with the expectation of incredible frustration and fear that they can no longer rely on airlines.

Severe weather coupled with air traffic control has made airport travel a challenge as airlines cancel thousands of flights before the holiday season.

Travelers still rave about the travel expert’s tool to help them pick the best seat, with one user saying it’s “so convenient”

Despite the lack of trust in airlines, travelers are still excited about the travel expert’s tool to help them choose the best seat.

One user said: ‘This is great!’

“Thank you for sharing. I was recently in a window seat and there was no window,” added another user.

Another user wrote: ‘Just popped in and checked out all my business class seats for my next two trips. So helpful!’

‘Yes, follow immediately. Thanks for the info,” another user replied.