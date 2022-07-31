‘This is a dream, an absolute dream’: Broadcasters react after Lionesses seal EURO 2022 win

England have secured their first major trophy with an extra-time win over Germany at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses took the lead in the second half with a goal from Ella Toone, before Lina Magull equalized for Germany and led the game into extra time.

After a thrilling first period of extra time, Chloe Kelly made her name in football folklore with the winner at 110 minutes.

Ian Wright: Finally. Finally. I can’t even put into words how much work went into this. I can not believe it. I’m so proud of the team, I’m still a little shocked. Awesome.

Germany is an incredible nation. Unfortunately they lost their top player. We are now in a different place.

The great thing is that everyone knows their role. They like to get off the couch and play their part.

Alex Scott: This is a dream, an absolute dream. This is a dream for every young girl who dreamed of playing football. It’s unbelievable. Each player has played their part. The way teams play as a whole determines their success.

Jonas Eideval: It shows a team that just knew their roles. You can just see the energy Chloe Kelly brought, she cheered on the crowd.

(On Arsenal star Beth Mead) Beth was great and Leah didn’t set foot wrong in the tournament. She has been a phenomenal leader.

Chloe Kelly: Oh my God! Look at them! Look at them! It’s amazing, this is unreal. (Sings Sweet Caroline) Honestly, it’s amazing. Thank you to everyone who came to support us. It’s unbelievable.

Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehabilitation. To be here and score a winner is special. My whole family is here, my sister, my cousins, everyone. I just want to celebrate now.

Chloe Kelly celebrates after her goal in extra time secured England’s EURO 2022 win

Sarina Wiegman: It’s unbelievable, I don’t even remember what you asked me, it’s unbelievable. What makes us so incredible? Do you have half an hour?! Their will to win, every day, they want to do together. This is the result, it was so tight, who cares, we won 2-1 and we are European champions.

They already broke through the barriers against Spain and did it again. I have no secrets, I am very open.