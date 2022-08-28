‘This guy’s dead, let him burn in hell’: Sick moment pro-Putin veteran waves Kyiv soldier’s SKULL

<!–

This is the disgusting moment when a pro-Putin war veteran appears to be brandishing the skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier while threatening the country with oblivion.

Campaigner Igor Mangushev, 36, said he was holding the skull of an Azov regimental fighter killed in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, while addressing a crowd.

The twisted ultra-nationalist said, ‘Why can’t there be reconciliation?

‘Ukraine must be de-Ukrainized.

Pro-Putin activist Mangushev swore in his sick diatribe: ‘We will make a cup of your skull’

“The Russian lands of Novorossiya must be returned.

“We are not at war with people of blood and flesh. We are at war with an idea: Ukraine as an anti-Russian state.’

Mangushev claimed the skull belonged to a soldier of the Azov regiment serving in Mariupol. was killed

While holding the skull, he was quoted by Astra media as saying, ‘We are still alive and this man is already dead.

‘Let him burn in hell.

“He wasn’t lucky. We’ll make a cup from his skull.’

In his Telegram channel, Mangushev openly calls for the killing of civilians.

“We will burn down your houses, kill your families, take your children and raise them Russians,” he wrote.

Mangushev is allegedly fighting Ukraine, but is also the head of the nationalist movement Light Russia and a creator of a private army ENOT that is said to have ties to the FSB.

The address of the Ukrainian war veteran came to an unconfirmed location on an unknown date

Mangushev is believed to have fought in Ukraine during the Russian invasion, which began in February

The pro-Putin ultra-nationalist, pictured wearing a Russian army Z hat, has a 14-year-old daughter

His real name is Reimer and he has a 14 year old daughter.

The depiction of a human skull violates at least one article – 244 – of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: ‘Desecration of the bodies of the dead’.

It is also a war crime in international law.

The location and timing of the recording of the video were not clear and could not be independently verified.