This forgotten Monopoly rule dramatically alters the game

A forgotten Monopoly rule that drastically changes the game has resurfaced online, and fans have admitted it makes the game even better.

Fan of the game Ruben, from Los Angeles, took to his Twitter with the reveal in 2017 and it quickly went viral, although many players still misplay the game.

On his page @RubenFanDuelTV he explained that if you land on a property you don’t buy it will go up for auction.

But it seems people aren’t paying attention, as the debate resurfaced on Twitter today when British podcaster Jon Jackson tweeted that his kids would “mortgage everything again” at the game.

A forgotten Monopoly rule that dramatically changes the game has resurfaced online and many admit it makes the game even better

In his original tweet, Ruben explained, “If someone lands on a property in Monopoly and doesn’t buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. THE. IS. IN. THE. REGULATIONS.’

The Tweet got almost 2,000 likes and many people couldn’t believe they had been playing the classic game wrong all their lives.

Some people were shocked by the rule and admitted they never knew about it until now.

One person said, ‘Literally no one plays it like that. Sure?!’ Another wrote: ‘Wait what!?!?!omg’

Some people were shocked by the rule and admitted they never knew about it until then, but it is indeed in the original rule book

While someone else said, ‘Wow, never knew. Never too old to learn, thanks!’

Others, however, were aware of the rule and had always played the game that way.

Someone wrote: ‘Always amazed at how many people don’t know this. HOW CAN YOU BUY A GAME AND NOT READ THE RULES?’

Someone else wrote, “I’ve always played it this way since I was a kid in the 80s.

“This is old news. I also put tax money in the middle and whoever ends up on free parking gets the loot. Not sure if that’s a rule but I use it lol’

Fan of the game Ruben, from Los Angeles, took to his Twitter in 2017 with the reveal and it quickly went viral, though many players still misplay the game

The Tweet got almost 2,000 likes and many people couldn’t believe they had been playing the classic game wrong all their lives

While someone else wrote: ‘I learned Monopoly from my grandfather. This was ALWAYS part of the game. Anyone who actually reads the rules — and plays by the real rules — knows that.’

The debate reignited today when Jon Jackson wrote, “The 8-year-old and the 5-year-old are playing Monopoly against each other and it’s pure pure chaos. They keep re-mortgaging everything and I think they’re about to invent quantitative easing.”

However, another user replied to point out that it’s in the rules, saying, “It speeds up the game immensely.” And some people don’t pay large sums to buy other players’ properties to get a set.”

Monopoly was originally designed to warn players about the dangers of capitalism, but it ended up celebrating getting rich.

The debate resurfaced on Twitter today when British podcaster Jon Jackson tweeted that his kids would “mortgage everything again” during the game.

The first version of the board game was called ‘The Landlord’s Game’ and was supposed to show the unfairness of private ownership.

It was founded in 1902 by Elizabeth Magie who believed in fairer taxation and wanted a single land tenure tax to replace all other taxes.

She thought it was downright unfair for landlords to make a profit by passively owning land and wanted to change that.

The board game she called “The Landlord’s Game” was essentially satire, and she thought that when people played it, they would “clearly see the gross injustice of our current land system.” How wrong she was.

In its original version, players used paper money to buy utilities and real estate, just like in the modern game.

But instead of passing “Go” and collecting $200, you passed a field that read “Labour upon Mother Earth produces wages” and got $100.

One corner of the sign read “No Trespassing.” Go to jail,” which she said was owned by a British gentleman and would mean “foreign property on American soil.”

Monopoly was originally designed to warn players about the dangers of capitalism, but it ended up celebrating getting rich

Magic patented The Landlord’s Game in 1904 and approached board game makers Parker Bros., but they succeeded, saying it was too complicated.

Meanwhile, the game spread all over the country – people made their own versions with paper – until it made its way to Charles Darrow in Philadelphia in 1933.

He was shown the game by his friend Charles Todd and promptly stole the idea and passed it off as his own, adding some more color to the board and suggesting that people use small household objects as playing chips.

In the 1930s, it began selling steadily at stores such as FAO Schwarz until Parker Brothers decided to buy it from Darrow in 1935 for $7,000, about $121,000 in today’s dollars.

Parker Brothers added game pieces such as a shoe, a top hat and an iron, the Chance and Community Chest cards, and a cartoon character named Mr Monopoly, which spawned the game’s new name.

Parker Brothers tried to patent the game, only to realize that Darrow didn’t actually own it.

They had to pay $10,000 to Daniel Lyman who patented his own version called Finance.

They also tracked down Magie, who lived in Arlington, Virginia, and paid her $500 with a commitment that they would make a version of the Landlord’s Game.

Darrow, meanwhile, was making millions even after Parker Brothers cut its royalties.

In 1939, when Parker Brothers finally made The Landlord’s Game, it was bombed and most of the 10,000 copies were returned. No doubt Magic would have been heartbroken.

Read more this way…

Monopoly champion gives crucial advice for players to win the game: ‘Jail is your best friend’

The board game every cheater dreams of: new version of Monopoly ALLOWS players to steal from the bank, skip fields and dodge rent

I’ve spent £150,000 on Monopoly…and I don’t even like playing it! Man, 51, owns 3,000 sets of real estate trading board game — and they’ve never been opened