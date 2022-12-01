This fitness app is taking over Peloton. I am all for cheaper options

Workout app Fiit has launched new workouts that can be completed on indoor bikes, including the Concept2 BikeErg and indoor Keizer M3i bike. This comes after interactive rowing and treadmill workouts were added to the app earlier this year.

The addition of these hybrid workouts, which can be done at home or in the gym, means Fiit could give Peloton a run for its money – with Fiit’s subscription at £9.99 a month, it’s £30 ($33). ) per month cheaper than Van de Peloton. Fiit subscribers can use any bike for these workouts, but if you want to record your workout, you can connect to the Concept2 BikeErg or indoor Keizer M3i bike, whether you’re at home or in the gym, you can enjoy a more interactive workout and record stats like RPM, calories and distance traveled.

Hybrid training is growing in popularity as people realize they don’t have to be confined to just the home or gym. Fiit’s 11 cycling workouts also allow members to take their workouts to the gym if they want to change up their fitness routine.

Fiit is also launching a host of other cycling workouts on December 12, in addition to the Bike Academy – a two-week indoor cycling masterclass that gives aspiring cyclists the chance to get ahead of their competitors.

In March, the company launched Fiit Tread, again competing with Peloton’s treadmill offerings — and like the bike workouts, the interactive classes can be taken on any manual or electric tread, though members must run on an AssaultRunner to experience the fully connected experience with the Fit Tracker .

Fiit showed its commitment to hybrid workouts by partnering with the Gym Group in 2020 and now offers its members access to Fiit Pods in the company’s gyms, enabling them to do these workouts on a big screen.

Could this be a big step for Fiit?

Let’s face it: Peloton’s app is expensive, especially if you’ve already paid for an expensive bike or treadmill, and then you’ll have to shell out another £39.99 / $44 / AU$59 each month for their workouts. I love my Peloton bike and the on-demand workouts keep me motivated, but that costs almost £500 a year – and I haven’t even stepped outside my flat.

That’s why I’ve always loved the Fiit app, it’s cheap, it has great workouts and the company continues to innovate – it knows that not everyone wants to exercise alone in the privacy of their home. And with the fitness industry evolving so quickly, companies that can stay two steps ahead of their competitors and be the first to spot future trends will continue to thrive.

Fiit isn’t new to the industry – it launched in 2017 with hundreds of live and on-demand workouts, which mainly consisted of HIIT, strength and yoga based workouts. With gyms shutting down and working out at home becoming the norm, the app became a firm favorite with fitness enthusiasts.

Many of us have adapted to a hybrid way of working and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same with our workouts. I like working from home, but it’s also nice to get out of the house and interact with people – it shouldn’t be one or the other, and it’s good to see Fiit embracing that philosophy.