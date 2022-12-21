This East Bay city is the first in the Bay Area to win the state’s ‘pro-housing’ designation

Oakland is the first Bay Area city to win the state’s “pro-housing” status, giving it an edge in the battle for scarce affordable housing funding as a reward for removing barriers to building more homes.

Tuesday the city announced Oakland is now one of only seven California jurisdictions to receive the award.

To earn its spot, Oakland has committed to speeding up its often years-long planning and permitting process, which has long been blamed for a lack of affordable projects. The city also plans to allow for denser development near transit stops and to add more affordable housing in suburban neighborhoods that have historically shut out low-income residents and households of color.

Oakland officials, including Mayor Libby Schaaf and Mayor-elect Sheng Thao, have said adding affordable housing is a top priority to alleviate the city’s chronic housing shortage and escalating homelessness crisis.

“I am proud to see Oakland recognized as a leader in housing and appreciate partnering with the State of California to address our shared housing crisis,” Schaaf said in a statement. “In Oakland, we are committed to doing our part and working closely with all of our partners at the regional, state and federal levels.”

The designation gives Oakland priority in applying for several competitive state programs for affordable housing and transportation infrastructure. In addition, it is eligible for $15 million in grants available only to pro-housing cities and counties.

The others that have been awarded the title are San Diego, Sacramento, West Sacramento, Roseville, Fontana, and Citrus Heights.

For this fiscal year, the state has almost budgeted $5 billion for various housing programs. But the state’s housing funding system is still severely oversubscribed. And the money may not be nearly enough to meet the housing needs of all Californians after decades of sluggish housing construction.

According to researchers from Housing California and the California Housing Partnership, it would cost approx $17.9 billion a year over the next decade to build the necessary housing for the state’s homeless population and low-income households.

To help make up for that shortfall locally, Oakland voters last month approved a massive $850 million bond measure to fund affordable housing and infrastructure projects.

Between 2023 and 2031, the state requires Oakland to approve more than 26,000 new homes, more than 10,000 of which must be affordable. For the current eight-year cycle coming to an end, Oakland has allowed only less than half of its low-income housing target of about 4,100 units.

City officials are optimistic that with the help of the state, they may see a different outcome in the future.

“This designation, in conjunction with the state, will enable our robust pipeline of affordable housing to move forward at the time we need the units most,” said Christina Mun, interim director of the Housing and Community Development Division of Oakland, in a statement.