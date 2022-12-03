Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tech

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited learning for a lifetime

by Jacky
by Jacky
Give the gift of unlimited lifetime learning with this digital bundle

There’s always something new to learn, from little-known features in your iPhone apps to entirely new areas of expertise. If there’s someone who likes to discover new things on your gift list, the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle gives them an abundance of knowledge, while saving on shipping anxiety in our Last Chance Shipping sale.

The first piece of this top rated set is Rosetta Stone. Rated the best language learning software by PC Magazine five years in a row. Rosetta Stone’s language immersion and linguist-designed courses use advanced speech recognition to help you write, read, and speak in a new language, with 24 different ones to choose from.

The second piece is StackSkills Unlimited. StackSkills uses over 350 of the web’s top instructors and offers over 1,000 courses, with 50 new courses added monthly, earning it a 4.5 out of five star rating on Trustpilot.

Learning something new is one of life’s greatest joys, and the fear of the gift showing up is one of the worst stressors of the holiday season. Be the first with this digital lifelong learning bundle for $199.99, 89% off the MSRP of $1749, and let “track shipping codes” off your to-do list.

The subscription bundle for unlimited lifelong learning ft. Rosetta Stone – $149

