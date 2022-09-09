This Country’s Daisy May Cooper on how personal trauma inspired her new sitcom

As the BAFTA-winning co-star of This Country, the hilarious BBC3 comedy about boredom and isolation in a rural Cotswolds community that she created with her brother Charlie, Daisy May Cooper has become a team captain at Never Mind The Buzzcocks and takes a starring role in BBC comedy The Witchfinder.

But it was when she was at her nadir that her creative juices started flowing again. During lockdown, and with her marriage breaking up, the mother of two channeled her turmoil in a viciously funny new comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, coming to BBC1 this week.

Daisy, 36, spent a desperate and bored lockdown, holed up with her husband Will and their daughter Pip, four, and son Jack, two, and it was during those dark days that she reconnected with actress Selin Hizli, 33, a close friend of RADA and mother of eight-year-old twins who went through a similar emotional upheaval. Together they poured their hearts into what became a scorching comedic exploration of toxic friendships, destructive marriages and bitchy mothers.

“This was when my marriage started to implode,” explains Daisy, who is now divorced. “It was locked. I felt so alone. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when my daughter asked me to put dungarees on one of her dolls. That was the thing that put me off, I thought, “I just can’t do this.”‘

She found an ally when she reconnected with Selin, who has appeared in Grantchester and Call The Midwife. “We were just honest and said, ‘You know what? Everything is wrong. I am actually very unhappy. I’m really lost,” says Daisy. “And it was great to have that connection.”

Another inspiration for the series came from a Mumsnet post by a woman in her 70s who had finally found the courage to leave her marriage. “It was incredibly moving,” says Daisy.

She said, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter how old you are, if you’re miserable, just do it. You must do it for your soul, for you will die unhappy.” And we thought, “Wouldn’t it be great to write a show that started out as a Mumsnet message that was, ‘I’m really unhappy in my marriage’?”

And so the series begins, with married mother-of-one Nic (Daisy) typing into her phone, “Don’t think I ever loved my husband.” On paper, life should be just fine for Nic: she’s a wealthy housewife with a nice house, a funny husband, Dan (Dustin Demri-Burns), and an adorable son, Ollie (Lenny Rush), whom she adores.

But she is utterly miserable. “Nic is literally me, someone who is completely immature, volatile and flaky, someone who doesn’t quite know what she wants,” says Daisy. She’s desperate for confirmation in all the wrong places when she should be doing her best for her son. She should, but she just can’t. She misses that connection with someone. And then Jen shows up in Nic’s life and it’s kind of a romance.’

Nic’s new friend Jen (Selin) has just arrived in town. They meet at the school gates and immediately bond, gossiping about their children, their husbands and how boring they find the other mothers. “Jen is like me in many ways because she feels who she is is not enough,” Selin says. “So she has to embellish or hide things, she feels like she has to make herself more interesting to be truly loved.”

But the friendship does not run smoothly. “Do you know how friendships can become toxic?” says Daisy. “I mean, the amount of toxic friendships we’ve both had. We wanted to focus specifically on that.’ Nic and Jen’s friendship soon goes haywire, complicated by the fact that Nic is haunted by a tragedy she can’t discuss (it happens early in a shocking scene), while Jen seems to be hiding the truth about who she is.

Similar to the popular sitcom Motherhood, the show does a brilliant job of having characters say the unspeakable, such as being tired of their husbands and finding motherhood boring. “We laugh at those things you shouldn’t laugh at,” Selin says.

“It’s all that pressure to be the perfect mother and the perfect wife. Like all of a sudden, part of your personality just gets cut off when you become a mother. But why are we all pretending we don’t still want to get drunk, or say how annoying that person’s kid is? We all feel these things.’

Shooting took place at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios, as well as in West Country villages near Daisy’s home, so she could come back for her children. But she still admits the usual guilt of being a working mom. “It’s always hard to work and have kids,” she muses.

“You feel terrible no matter what you do. I’m still trying to figure out what the solution is. I remember my daughter coming to the set devastated that Lenny was playing my son and that he was spending more time with me than she was.”

Dark, funny and a world familiar to many of us, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume Daisy has another hit on her hands.

Am I being unreasonable?, Friday, 9.30pm, BBC1.