This convenient 3-in-1 wireless charging station can save you from awkward dead devices

Versatility is the name of the game in the charging world. Your charging equipment must be ready to supply power to a variety of devices in a variety of configurations in a variety of positions. Fortunately, they don’t get much more versatile than the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand.

Laying it flat, the station contains three separate pads, each of which can supply energy to three Qi-enabled iOS or Android phones, Bluetooth earbuds, smartwatches and more, all at once.

But since you may not want a pad to put all your devices on, this stand can be folded into a different mode, a standing triangle that holds an Apple Watch tightly or allows users to charge their phone in landscape mode to enjoy. from video playback, FaceTiming, and more.

It is also compatible with MagSafe, for wireless charging of an iPhone 12 with magnetic auto-alignment for a clean power transfer.

This station is also built for travel. Users can literally just fold it up and put it in their back pocket to go almost anywhere, a space-saving helper that’s no bigger than a wallet, yet still able to deliver the necessary power when it’s needed most.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Floating Stand normally costs $69.99 and is on sale now at 35% off, available for $25 off for just $44.99.

Prices are subject to change

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand – $44.99

Startup for $44.99