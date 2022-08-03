This brightening vitamin c serum is the TRICK to fading dark spots and hyperpigmentation

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.

The number of searches for sunscreen and photo-related aging products has been increasing year on year, with many of us looking for products that help with problems such as dark spots, hyperpigmentation and melasma.

The demand for vitamin C products has skyrocketed as a result, with the super ingredient being hailed for helping lighten dark spots, tighten, brighten and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Clinically proven to improve skin tone and minimize visible pigmentation, the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum amazes users with its ability to improve the skin, and quickly. Users have even noticed a change after ‘the first week’.

The Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Day Serum is ideal for those looking to brighten uneven skin tone and improve the signs of photoaging such as pigmentation. The super-potent 15 percent vitamin C day serum is user-mixed to ensure it is fresh and maintains its potency. In fact, it is 100 percent free of essential oils, silicones, dyes and fragrances. Store

Apply one pump in the morning to a clean, dry face, neck, chest and back of the hand, or mix into your daily Drunk Elephant skincare smoothie. Don’t forget to top it off with sunscreen!

Powered by results-oriented ingredients, the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum contains 15 percent l-ascorbic acid, 0.5 percent ferulic acid and 1 percent vitamin E to support your skin’s natural regeneration process.

In short, it helps to reveal a brighter, firmer and more even complexion thanks to its ability to reduce signs of aging and photo damage.

And users have claimed it ‘works wonders’, with one writing ‘instantly noticed a difference in my skin’.

Vitamin C is a superior skin care ingredient and one of the most effective at brightening the skin, but it can be difficult to maintain potency as many serums deteriorate when in contact with air.

To create the best possible product and show users the best results, Drunk Elephant has remastered its best-selling product.

The C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum is designed to be mixed by you before first use, maximizing the potency of the delicate (yet potent) ingredients while keeping the formula fresh.

You only have to mix it once, and when you do, you don’t have to worry about the shelf life – you have six months to reap the ‘incredible’ benefits.

Drunken Elephant removes the ‘Suspicious 6’ from all its ingredients, namely: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/colorants and SLS)

Users rave about the ‘ingenious packaging’ of the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum but above all about the seriously impressive results.

In addition to noticing ‘brighter’ skin, many have seen a drastic improvement in the appearance of ‘dark circles and spots’, and even visible results in just a week.

One impressed user raved: ‘I’ve been using this product every morning for the past few weeks and I can see a noticeable difference in the look and texture of the skin! Skin feels brighter and tighter – Love it!’.

Another agreed, adding: ‘Love the changes it has made to my skin – brightens and evens out the complexion. And get the freshest product by mixing yourself!’.

A third wrote: ‘First of all I love the bottle it’s in, so cute! Secondly, my skin has become noticeably brighter and my dark spots have become lighter, which is really great.”