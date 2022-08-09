This Brain MD vegan omega-3 supplement contains more nutrients than fish oil – save 20% now

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan or just want to improve your health while reducing your impact on the planet, you may be interested in a new vegan Omega-3 supplement.

Normally, Omega-3 supplements are made from fish oil, but it is now possible to get supplements made from nutrient-rich blue algae in the form of the brainMD Vegan Omega-3 Supplements.

BraimMD Vegan Omega-3 Power Capsules are a plant-based, potent omega-3 supplement to help you move away from fish and find your essential nutrients from more sustainable sources. Loaded with plant-based omega 3, the benefits range from improved brain function to supporting healthy heart function and blood pressure. Temporarily 20% off to celebrate launch this week with the code VEGANOMEGA. Store

Two capsules of Vegan Omega-3 Power from brainMD can boost memory, keep your heart healthy and improve mood and energy levels

Dedicated to helping people improve their brain function, energy, memory and learning, mood, stress reduction and sleep, brainMD already has a popular line of supplements, including neurolink and Restful sleep. The new vegan Omega-3 product is the latest innovation from a company with clinicians who have decades of experience creating powerful formulas that really work to transform health.

Usually priced at $59.95 for 60 capsules, you can save 20 percent with the code VEGANOMEGA for a limited time on the brainMD website to celebrate the launch and bring the price below $1 per capsule.

Increasing your Omega-3 levels can boost brain health and memory, and help brain cells make and maintain the trillions of connections our brains use for information processing.

Need a little help solving that puzzle? After improving their bodies’ Omega-3 levels, users find increased cognitive function

And replenish your Omega-3 levels with supplements like the brain MD vegan supplements can also help with energy levels, as the healthy fats are crucial for all our cells to produce the energy they need to function.

While it is possible to buy other vegan Omega-3 supplements, also made with algae, only the brainMD brand contains a total of 1,100 mg of DHA and EPA, as opposed to less than 1,000 in other brands.

This makes them the most potent alternative to fish oil in terms of nutrients and ingredient purity.

Made from microalgae sustainably grown on algae farms, they’re good for the oceans and good for your health, with Chain-of-Custody Certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

brainMD’s vegan Omega-3 supplements are made from sustainable, non-GMO algae grown in a way that’s good for the ocean and the planet

The algae oil is produced without solvents and is virtually free of heavy metals that are sometimes present in fish oil due to the pollution of the oceans.

And only the brainMD supplements are non-GMO verified by both the Non-GMO Project and NSF Non-GMO. In fact, making them the only double non-GMO verified algae omega-3 in the world.

Even better, the supplements last a long time. They are processed at a low temperature to prevent decomposition and far exceed global oxidation quality standards.

But make sure you take the supplements on the brainMD website now if you are interested because the 20 percent discount is not forever.