This Bluetooth speaker is not expensive, but it will make your calls more clear.

Those headache-inducing, tinny Zoom and Teams meetings could be a thing of the past, thanks to a new dialogue-enhancing Bluetooth speaker from ZVOX.

The Massachusetts-based audio company originally started out as a home theater speaker company, but more recently has specialized in hearing aid technology and is applying that expertise to its latest AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice speaker.

Aimed at improving speech during conference and video calls, as well as dialogue from movies, shows and games, the speaker uses ZVOX’s proprietary AccuVoice dialogue clarification technology to make voices sound clear and easier to understand, even at low volumes.

According to ZVOX, the speaker is capable of amplifying audio frequencies in the speech range while at the same time suppressing background noise, making dialogue much easier to distinguish even in noisy environments.

The portable speaker is 4 inches wide by 2.2 inches high and has a sensitive hands-free microphone.

There’s also a built-in battery, which allows the device to run for 24 hours on a single charge, plus buttons on the top to enable activation/deactivation of the AccuVoice function, in addition to volume, pausing/restarting video and phone answering and hanging up . .

The ZVOX AV70 is now on sale from ZVOX.com (opens in new tab)priced at $99.99 (that’s about £81 or AU$147).

Analysis: This cheap smart speaker could provide some welcome relief from conference call hell

(Image credit: ZVOX)

Thanks to the pandemic, most of us will have endured hours of conference meetings through substandard and often tinny laptop speakers.

Figuring out what friends, relatives and colleagues are saying can often be challenging when there is also a lot of ambient noise, making a dedicated speaker for this purpose a potential game changer, especially for the hard of hearing. Will it be one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market? It certainly makes for a convincing proposition.

However, what we’re really hoping for with the AV70 is that the AccuVoice technology can counteract the tinny tinnyness of video calls. That’s mostly due to the extreme audio compression (as Zoom and Microsoft Teams both use), which so often leads to ear fatigue. If ZVOX has cracked that with the AV70, those long, never-ending online meetings may finally be bearable…