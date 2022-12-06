Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » This Bluetooth speaker is not expensive, but it will make your calls more clear.
Tech

This Bluetooth speaker is not expensive, but it will make your calls more clear.

by Jacky
written by Jacky
This cheap Bluetooth speaker may not be beautiful, but it'll make your calls clearer

Those headache-inducing, tinny Zoom and Teams meetings could be a thing of the past, thanks to a new dialogue-enhancing Bluetooth speaker from ZVOX.

The Massachusetts-based audio company originally started out as a home theater speaker company, but more recently has specialized in hearing aid technology and is applying that expertise to its latest AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice speaker.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as...

Let Amazon know what ads you see and...

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More