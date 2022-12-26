This Black+Decker QuickClean Dustbuster Cordless Vacuum with Crevice Tool is down to just $46

SHOPPING: Our shopping writers independently select the products featured in this Mail Best article. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that most people have resolutions they hope to stick to in the new year. Among them is keeping a cleaner house. With jam-packed schedules and a seemingly endless to-do list, getting it done can be harder than it sounds.

With the Black+Decker QuickClean Duster cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, it’s much faster to quickly suck up all the dirt, pet hair and crumbs littering your living space. With a 24% cut at just $46.94, this is the perfect pick to start the new year with a fresh perspective.

'This is the best!' Buyers rave about this handy tool that is not only lightweight, but also incredibly powerful. It includes a handy crevice accessory and features a bagless dirt container that you can easily empty and wash. The filter is also washable. At just $47, it's an incredible value that will pay for itself with just a few uses.

why buy a dustbag? It’s basically an essential, great for cleaning everything from the little nooks and crannies in your home to the tight crevices in the car and stairwells. And at just 1.4 pounds, it’s light enough to take anywhere with ease.

It’s the suction power that has made this Black+Decker powerhouse a staple in homes for decades. In fact, some people forgo the traditional upright and bar models altogether in favor of this more convenient model.

The Black+Decker QuickClean Dustbuster contains everything you need to keep your home tidy, including a washable filter and handy crevice tool.

“I bought it because I needed something wireless and portable and it’s exactly that,” shares one shopper. “It’s very easy to move this little vacuum.”

The QuickClean dust remover Includes a built-in crevice tool, making it especially easy to pick up stubborn buildup that collects in tight corners. You can also use it to tackle the tops of door frames and bookcases.

Cleanup is a breeze with QuickClean Dustbuster! It tackles everything from clutter on the table to dirt on the stairs to pet hair on the couch.

Everything about this device is designed with ease in mind. The dirt container provides a clear view of how much dirt is inside and emptying it is as easy as throwing the contents in the trash.

You can clean both the dirt cup and the filter in the sink to keep a vac clean every time, and people love this convenience.

“A very useful helper with excellent suction,” raves one buyer. He gets into the nooks and crannies that the vacuum misses. And it’s incredibly convenient to grab for a quick clean instead of pulling out the biggest vacuum. I find the battery lasts a long time before needing to be recharged.’

Use the included crevice tool to easily vacuum up dust, dirt, and grime from virtually anywhere in your home or vehicle.

You also can’t beat the price of $26.40. Do not miss the opportunity to have on hand Black+Decker Dust Catcher on hand for any mess; you may be wondering how you ever managed without it.