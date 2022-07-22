This $5.80 product is perfect for removing stains from clothes and its available at Coles

A $5.80 cleaning product has gone viral on TikTok with people swearing it will get a stain out of absolutely everything.

TikTok user Barr Santigan shared a clip in which he used the product to remove red stains from fabric, claiming it was a “miracle worker.”

In the clip, she applied the Pink Stuff Miracle Cream Cleaner to several pieces of fabric, and the stain was gone in seconds.

The product — which has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon — is also available from Coles.

“This is a basic product that you need at home,” she explains.

‘It’s great for getting stains out of your clothes, from oil, grease, makeup and food stains.

“Even clothes that have already been through the dryer come right back out.

“Tons of professional cleaners swear by this stuff. You can use it to get the toughest stains out.’

The product is also a favorite of Ms. Hinch, and fans of the brand claim the product works wonders for getting surfaces to a shine without scrubbing for hours – all while using 99 percent natural ingredients.

A $5.80 cleaning product has gone viral on TikT, with people swearing it gets a stain on everything. In the clip, she applied the Pink Stuff Miracle Cream Cleaner to several pieces of fabric, with the stain disappearing in seconds.

The product is also a favorite of Ms. Hinch, and fans of the brand claim the product works wonders for getting surfaces to a shine without scrubbing for hours – all while using 99 percent natural ingredients.

The product is popular among thousands, including cleaning queen Sophie Hinchliffe, who raved about the paste on her Instagram page of more than four million followers, calling it nothing short of wonderful.

“Get your container of Pink Stuff and start getting rid of all those stubborn stains on the inside of the oven and glass,” Mrs. Hinch said.

Or work a fair amount of the paste on the filthy bottom of a pan. Get away for a while and then work on you [sponge] in circular motions to work the paste into the pan and then scrub off the burnt-on grime.”

The product is popular among thousands, including cleaning queen Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, who raved about the paste on her Instagram page with more than four million followers, calling it nothing short of amazing.

The Pink Stuff is produced by Star Brands, a British company dedicated to designing cleaning products that make cleaning your home easy.

The Pink Stuff is produced by Star Brands, a British company dedicated to designing cleaning products that make cleaning your home easy.

Dozens have shared their incredible results on social media after using the cleaning paste, including one that was able to remove 10 years of grease and grime from her oven.

Thousands of people swear by the product for removing stubborn stains, burnt-on stains and even rusty items, including doorknobs, knockers and handles, towel rails, toasters, kettles, sinks and bins.

Shoppers also use the paste on wheels and frames of old bicycles or scooters to bring the piece back to life, while the product works well at removing rust from outdoor metal chairs and tables to make them shine like new again.

The TikToker also explained that a similar product is Garment Stubborn Stain Cleaner – while many others pointed out that you can make a similar product at home.

“Looks like hydrogen peroxide,” one said.