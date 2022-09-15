This 48-inch OLED gaming monitor is only $599.99 after a discount

The Aorus FO48U has features found on OLED panels that cost twice as much.

Sometimes you have to put in some work for your deals, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It builds character… or something. If you’re willing to jump through some hoops, you can currently use the 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus FO48U OLED gaming monitor for just $599.99 instead of the usual $999.99 price at Newegg. The process to get the maximum savings from this deal was: brought to our attention by slick deals.

First add the Aorus gaming monitor to your cart and apply the code DSABWA358 before you check out. You still need to spend about $799.99 upfront, but you’re not done yet. To take advantage of the additional $200 postal discount, follow the instructions on this document and mail it before September 30th. The process involves sending your product’s UPC and serial number along with your receipt to a physical address and filling out some information online. But for an extra $200 off, we think it’s worth it.

The Aorus FO48U also packs in some gamer-focused features you’d normally find on an OLED costing hundreds more. That includes FreeSync Premium adaptive sync, a 1ms response time and a 120Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, the FO48U includes a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (capable of displaying 4K resolution at 120 frames per second) and a DisplayPort input in addition to a pair of USB-A ports, a single USB-C input and a USB Type -B input for data throughput. Like similarly sized OLED TVs, it includes a remote control and can be wall mounted with the VESA mount.

If you’re in the mood for a deal that requires less upfront work, you can currently get a Google Nest Bundle with a single router and access point for $149 at Target, instead of the usual $269.99. While the Google Nest system uses the older Wi-Fi 5 wireless standard, it’s still a quick and easy way to provide Internet connectivity over a relatively large area. The router and single access point are designed for an area of ​​up to 3,800 square feet, but more access points can always be purchased if you need additional coverage. Please note that the additional access point that comes with this deal does not have ethernet ports.

Some of the advantages Google Nest offers over other mesh networks include the ease of setting up and managing guest networks, and these access points can also double as smart speakers. Read our review.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is a fast water-resistant model that fits in your back pocket. The 2TB configuration of this external SSD typically costs $509.99, but is discounted to $279.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo. The Extreme Pro SSD claims to be durable thanks to its rugged design and has IP55 water and dust resistance. The fact that it includes an NVMe SSD has several advantages: it can survive a fall because there are no moving parts, unlike some cheaper SSDs that still use 2.5-inch spinning drives. In addition, the USB-C interface makes it possible to quickly transfer content to or from a host device at advertised speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s.

If you’re trying to transfer from a device that only has a USB-A port, the Extreme Pro comes with an adapter so your files won’t crash.

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your home theater setup without having to buy a new TV or soundbar, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Govee TV Immersion kit. Normally priced at $149.99, you can get the lighting kit for $89.99 when you use the code G605BK2209K at the cash register.

The T1 Pro lighting kit is made for 55- to 65-inch TVs. It includes an LED light strip to attach to the back and a pair of standing LED lights that intelligently mirror the colors on your screen. This trickery is achieved thanks to a small camera that is included, which attaches to the top of your TV and monitors the color patterns.

Another cool feature is that you can sync the lights with audio playback or just let them cycle through preset themes or colors to add a little more ambiance to your home theater. You control these lamps via the included hub, via the Govee app on your phone or with voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you are lucky enough to have a microcenter where you live, you can find the 256GB M1-equipped Mac Mini discounted at $549.99. The catch here is that you have to go to a physical location to pick one up. Normally, the 256GB model of the M1 Mac Mini costs $699, making Micro Center’s discount one of the best deals yet on Apple’s compact desktop. This configuration includes 8 GB of RAM, in addition to the 256 GB of internal storage and a robust array of ports. The M1 Mac Mini has a pair of USB-A ports, an Ethernet jack, an HDMI output, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Read our review.

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct edition aired earlier this week and we saw some fun game announcements. That’s not all Nintendo had in store for gamers. The Switch eShop is discounting digital editions of several excellent titles. Here are just a few of the deals you can find on the Nintendo store.