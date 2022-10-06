WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


This 22-question geography quiz will have you scratching your head!

Australia
By Jacky

A difficult quiz with 22 questions will put your geography knowledge to the test – can YOU achieve a perfect score?

  • A difficult geography quiz with 22 questions challenges how well you know the world
  • Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers a variety of topics
  • So how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test

By Elmira Tanatarova for Mailonline

Published: 08:07, October 6, 2022 | Up to date: 08:07, October 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Having a good knowledge of geography is always a useful skill and this 22 question quiz will test how well you know your way around a world map.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from capitals and coastlines.

This quiz may leave you scratching your head, but you’ll probably learn some new fun facts along the way.

So how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly, with topics ranging from capital cities to coastlines (stock image)

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly, with topics ranging from capital cities to coastlines (stock image)

1.

1665044487 94 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044487 94 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

2.

1665044487 924 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044487 924 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Russia
  • Indonesia
  • Canada
  • The United States of America

3.

1665044487 403 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044487 403 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Scotland
  • England
  • Wales
  • Northern Ireland

4.

1665044488 202 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044488 202 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Quebec
  • Nova Scotia
  • Ontario
  • Alberta

5.

1665044488 975 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044488 975 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Samoans
  • Maori
  • Polynesians
  • Vikings

6.

1665044488 869 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044488 869 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Odense
  • Aarhus
  • Copenhagen
  • Aalborg

7.

1665044488 921 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044488 921 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Melbourne
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland

8.

1665044489 406 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 406 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

9.

1665044489 143 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 143 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Canada
  • China
  • Switzerland
  • No country

10.

1665044489 287 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 287 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Atoll
  • Lake
  • Archipelago
  • Lagoon

11.

1665044489 316 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 316 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • San Marino
  • Andorra
  • The Vatican
  • Liechtenstein

12.

1665044489 511 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 511 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

13.

1665044489 255 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044489 255 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Pacific Ocean
  • the Arctic Ocean
  • The Indian Ocean
  • Atlantic Ocean

14.

1665044490 502 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044490 502 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Maine
  • Vermont
  • Rhode Island
  • Massachusetts

15.

1665044490 691 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044490 691 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Venezuela
  • Indonesia
  • Canada
  • Scotland

16.

1665044490 953 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044490 953 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Russia
  • Iran
  • United States
  • Kazakhstan

17.

1665044490 284 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044490 284 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Oceania
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Africa

18.

1665044490 518 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044490 518 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Saints Kitts and Nevis
  • Jamaica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Haiti

19.

1665044491 778 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044491 778 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

20.

1665044491 473 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044491 473 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Austin
  • Carson City
  • Reno
  • Las Vegas

21.

1665044491 737 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044491 737 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Jordan
  • Qatar
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Kuwait

22.

1665044491 185 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

1665044491 185 This 22 question geography quiz will have you scratching your head

  • Vietnamese
  • Thai
  • Pakistani
  • Indonesian

Now check your answers…

FACTBOOK TITLE

1. Seoul

2. Canada

3. Wales

4. Quebec

5. Maori

6. Copenhagen

7. Wellington

8. 3

9. Switzerland

10. Lagoon

11. Andorra

12. Right

13. Atlantic Ocean

14. Rhode Island

15. Venezuela

16. Kazakhstan

17. Africa

18. Dominican Republic

19. Seine

20. Carson City

21. Qatar

22. Thai

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Star of new Stan dating series Love…

Jacky

Byron Baes star Jade Kevin Foster pleads…

Jacky

Candice Warner exudes elegance at…

Jacky
1 of 5,417

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More