This $11 hydrating serum promises to clear up pimples and illuminate the skin from The Ordinary

The universal favorite serum sells a bottle every two seconds worldwide

The Ordinary Niacinamide and Zinc ($10.60) is a cult-favorite skincare product

A facial serum promises to restore the skin’s natural radiance in just three days

A facial serum sold worldwide every two seconds promises to smooth out blemishes and blemishes and restore the skin’s natural glow in just three days.

While quality skin care usually comes with a price to match, The Ordinary’s ‘Niacinamide 10% and Zinc 1%’ will only cost you $10.60.

The product has been dubbed a ‘universal serum’ because its multi-purpose formula has been shown to reduce blemishes, blackheads and congestion, while tightening and brightening skin.

The Ordinary’s in-demand serum is available in Australia at Sephora, Priceline, and Myer stores, as well as online at Adore Beauty.

The budget-friendly product is designed to strengthen skin texture and smooth out uneven skin tone.

Niacinamide is the cosmetic name for vitamin B3, which occurs naturally in the body and supports the health of one’s skin, brain, and kidneys.

The vitamin is known for its ability to regulate sebum (oil) production, which controls pimples, the appearance of pores and oily skin.

While the serum was originally aimed at blemished skin, The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is now proven to address multiple issues, including significantly strengthening skin barrier function, improving skin smoothness, and increasing radiance of the skin over time.

The cult beauty product has been tested for 35 participants over eight weeks.

Many beauty enthusiasts have praised the serum online.

“The product feels great on the skin and helps with clogged pores and oil production,” a Sydney reviewer said on Myer’s website. “There’s no irritation at all.”

‘This serum does it all! Brightens, reduces the appearance of acne scars, reduces oiliness and shrinks pores!’ ushered in one happy Sephora customer.

She added: ‘It has worked really well on my skin and helps with just about everything. The price is the icing on the cake, so effective and affordable!’

“I love this product so much it’s a game changer,” said another. “I was introduced to it over a year ago and I just have to buy it over and over again.”

“This stuff is amazing, I’ve dealt with breakouts all my life and I finally have clear skin thanks to this amazing product.”