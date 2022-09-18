Third week of September is worst week of the year for asthma and allergy sufferers

A combination of ragweed pollen and the start of flu season could make this week the worst of the year for allergy and asthma sufferers in the United States, an expert warns.

Dr. Robert McDermott, a board-certified allergist and immunologist at AllerVie, told DailyMail.com that the third week of September – between the 18th and 24th this year – is often a time when doctors report a sharp increase in allergy and asthma-related visits . The period has been given the title ‘peak week’ among experts.

This is because ragweed, one of the most common fall allergens, is reaching one of the highest pollen counts of the year in parts of America, combined with the start of flu season and back-to-school around the country, which has spurred the spread of infectious diseases. disease.

McDermott advises parents who have children who suffer from asthma or severe allergies to equip a school nurse with medications their child may need if severe symptoms develop. Adults who suffer from asthma or severe allergies may also want to consult a doctor, as there are effective treatments for allergies that many are completely unaware of.

The third week of September, 18 to 24 this year, is considered allergy ‘peak week’ by experts due to the increase in complications caused by the flu and ragweed pollen in the air (file photo)

“Peak allergy week is the third week in September when we see the largest increase in asthma exacerbations and increased allergy symptoms in patients across the United States,” McDermott said.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that asthma episodes and attacks will increase during the month of September as several factors combine to cause problems for sufferers.

Ambrosia, which is widespread along the East Coast and Midwest, begins to become fully grown in late August.

Dr. Robert McDermott (pictured), a board-certified allergist and immunologist at AllerVie, said he expects the flu to return this year after quiet seasons in recent years

By mid-to-late September, the weed has released pollen spores into the environment en masse, causing problems for the estimated 15 percent of Americans who suffer from the allergy.

For people with asthma, this situation can become even worse, as their already restricted airways can tighten. This can cause shortness of breath and trigger an asthma attack in the most severe cases.

The flu outbreak will also make things worse. Cases of the common respiratory disease will begin to rise in the coming weeks, with late September usually when the rise first begins.

Combine this with schools that have fully returned to in-person learning across the US, which are breeding grounds for flu outbreaks.

Although rarely fatal, the common flu is still often dangerous for people with asthma.

It can cause the airways to become inflamed, causing them to narrow or even close – triggering asthma symptoms.

Some fear this could also be a particularly problematic flu season, as Australia – whose flu season is in the US summer months – suffered its worst flu season in half a decade this year, with cases reaching heights three times higher than usual.

McDermott says parents should equip their child with allergy medicine and equipment to help manage their asthma if needed this week (file photo)

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the spread of influenza for the past two years, many do not have the antibodies needed to fight it off as easily as they did before — leading to rising cases and more serious infections.

McDermott expects the flu to roar back to usual levels in the U.S. this year as well, posing more of a problem for asthma and allergy sufferers.

However, those at risk of more severe symptoms should not simply accept their condition.

McDermott recommends that people take active steps this week and throughout the fall to protect themselves.

For children, parents should make sure they have allergy medicine and equipment such as an inhaler that can treat asthma available for them at school. These can even be given to a school nurse for safe keeping.

He recommends adults see a doctor about treatment to manage their allergies and make their immune systems less ‘hyperactive’ when exposed to inflammatory triggers like pollen.