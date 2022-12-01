Home Third Quraishi named IS leader after deadly Free Syrian Army strike
Third Quraishi named IS leader after deadly Free Syrian Army strike

Little was known about Quraishi, who took over leadership of the group after the death of its predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, during a US incursion into northwestern Syria in February.

Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi was named the new leader, the IS spokesperson added. No details about him were given in the audio.

None of the Quraishis (or Quarayshis) are believed to be related. Al-Quraishi is not their real name, but comes from Quraish, the name of the tribe to which the Prophet Muhammad of Islam belonged. IS claims its leaders are from this tribe and “al-Quraishi” serves as part of a leader’s nom de guerre.

Hassan Hassan, author of a book about the group, said it was less. The final death “doesn’t mean the group is over, but for now it’s a shadow of its former self, they’ve been eroded in terms of their leadership and ability to launch attacks,” he said.

“They no longer have iconic, charismatic leaders and they have not carried out any major attacks recently.”

The White House welcomed news of the assassination, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

IS emerged from the chaos of the civil war in neighboring Iraq and took over large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. Former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed an Islamic caliphate that year from a mosque in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, declaring himself caliph of all Muslims.

The group’s brutal rule, which saw thousands killed and executed for their narrow interpretation of Islam, came to an end in Mosul, where Iraqi and international forces defeated the group in 2017.

Since the height of its power seven years ago, when it ruled millions in the Middle East and terrified the world with deadly bombings and shootings, it has slipped back into the shadows.

The remaining thousands of militants have been largely hiding in remote backlands of fractured Iraq and Syria in recent years, though they are still capable of launching significant insurgent attacks.

Reuters, AP

