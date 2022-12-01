Third Quraishi named IS leader after deadly Free Syrian Army strike

Little was known about Quraishi, who took over leadership of the group after the death of its predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, during a US incursion into northwestern Syria in February.

Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi was named the new leader, the IS spokesperson added. No details about him were given in the audio.

None of the Quraishis (or Quarayshis) are believed to be related. Al-Quraishi is not their real name, but comes from Quraish, the name of the tribe to which the Prophet Muhammad of Islam belonged. IS claims its leaders are from this tribe and “al-Quraishi” serves as part of a leader’s nom de guerre.

Hassan Hassan, author of a book about the group, said it was less. The final death “doesn’t mean the group is over, but for now it’s a shadow of its former self, they’ve been eroded in terms of their leadership and ability to launch attacks,” he said.

“They no longer have iconic, charismatic leaders and they have not carried out any major attacks recently.”