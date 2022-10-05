Third of Gen Z now prefer VOICE NOTES to texts:as they are the fastest way to communicate

<!–

When you have a good story to tell, sometimes it just doesn’t have the same impact when you write it out.

This may be one of the reasons why people are increasingly choosing to record themselves and relay their narrative and share it as a voicemail.

According to new research, this method of communication is most popular with Generation Z, with a third of 18 to 24-year-olds sending them to friends and family.

This is a 10 percent increase from three years ago, representing the largest increase in the prevalence of all forms of smartphone messaging.

The popularity of voice memos has risen most in Birmingham, where 24 per cent of Brummies now claim they regularly record voice messages.

However, the trend has not caught on among Baby Boomers, as there has only been a 3 percent increase in the use of voice memos among 58 to 76-year-olds over the past three years.

TOP CITIES WHERE VOTING NOTES HAVE GROWN THE MOST IN POPULARITY Birmingham – 24 per cent London – 21 per cent Leeds – 19 per cent Sheffield – 17 per cent Manchester – 17 per cent Bristol – 15 per cent Belfast – 15 per cent Southampton – 14 per cent Edinburgh – 12 per cent Liverpool – 9 per cent

Online smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uksurveyed 1,000 Brits to find out how they like to communicate using their phones and found that voice memos have been a growing trend in recent years.

This is backed up by how Twitter and Instagram have set up their own features that allow users to tweet or respond to stories vocally.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has optimized its voice response features by allowing users to pause their note mid-way if they lose their train of thought and view it before it is sent.

Each generation has increased their use of voice notes over the past three years, but they are used with decreasing frequency by each older age group.

While Generation Z claims to use them 33 percent of the time, the same is true for just 5 percent of Boomers.

When asked why they choose to record their messages, over half of the participants answered that it is easier than other forms of communication.

These included texts, Snapchats, phone calls and FaceTime calls.

Generation Z also said they like how quickly a voice message can get their message across, and 6 percent said they would use them in an emergency.

They are also 10 percent more popular among younger generation men than women, which goes against the common stereotype that women talk more than men.

While the short, recorded messages are growing in popularity across all demographics, residents of certain cities have embraced them more than others.

Almost a quarter of people in Birmingham now use them frequently, as well as 21 per cent of Londoners and 19 per cent of those from Leeds.

People in Leeds are also jumping on the trend, with users of voice notes increasing by 8 per cent over the past three years, according to the survey.

When it comes to who you send a voice message to, there’s another generational difference.

The survey revealed that 65 percent of Generation Z and Millennials are most likely to send voice messages to their friends.

Boomers, however, tend to reserve them for their spouse or partner, with half of those surveyed claiming they are the most likely recipient.

Again, it is men who prefer to communicate with their loved ones with voice notes, as only 36 percent of women do this compared to 62 percent of men.