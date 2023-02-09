Third FDNY chief surrenders post as Fire Commissioner Kavanagh holds summit with leadership

At least three FDNY chiefs have resigned from their ranks and a fourth has requested to be demoted in a show of mistrust in FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. Kavanagh had demoted three assistant chiefs without notifying the highest-ranking uniformed official, John “Jack” Hodgens. In an effort to settle the unrest and get everyone back to work, Kavanagh held a meeting with all senior chiefs and district commanders. The demotions will mean a pay cut in the short term, but the chiefs are close to retirement age and the drop in rank does not affect their pension. Kavanagh was jeered by a small group of firefighters after a promotion ceremony, but she said Hodgens and John Esposito were still at their posts.

A third FDNY chief resigned as fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh sat down with the department’s leadership team in a bid to end the unrest with the senior ranks, the Daily News has learned.

In an email to Kavanagh with the subject line “request,” Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb asked to be referred back to Deputy Chief and sent back to a field assignment.

Leeb is the chief of fire safety. His requested rank demotion comes after Chief of Department John “Jack” Hodgens, the highest-ranking uniformed official in the FDNY, and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito resigned their ranks over the weekend.

“It is a privilege to serve and I have never taken this privilege lightly,” Leeb wrote in his email, a copy of which was viewed by The News. “However, several changes have led me to believe that our organizational priorities are shifting away from the cornerstones of safety and training that have long protected the citizens and visitors of New York City and the members of our great organization.”

Leeb also noted that “breaches of trust coupled with a lack of communication and transparency further led me to this difficult decision.”

The chief asked to be returned to the field from March 6. “I look forward to continuing to serve and contribute in meaningful ways,” he wrote.

While no one has outright resigned or retired, at least three more chiefs are expected to voluntarily relinquish their ranks this week, a source said.

The continued relinquishment of his rank is a show of mistrust in Kavanagh, who demoted assistant chiefs Fred Schaaf, Michael Gala and Joseph Jardin to deputy chief on Friday, sources said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kavanagh held a meeting at FDNY headquarters with all senior chiefs, as well as all district commanders, in an effort to clear the air and get everyone back to work, multiple sources said.

A senior FDNY official said Hodgens was furious. Kavanagh, the first female fire commissioner in the department’s history, demoted the three chiefs without notifying him.

A Kavanagh camp source, for his part, said that the fire commissioner had repeatedly asked Hodgens to transfer or punish the chiefs, who had received multiple complaints against them and were deemed “bad apples”, but he had refused to do so. doing.

“The chiefs feel they are being excluded from (Kavanagh’s) decisions and things are being decided without their input,” Jim McCarthy, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, told The News on Tuesday. “This was not a one-time incident.”

The self-imposed demotions will mean a pay cut in the short term, but all chiefs are close to retirement age, a source said. The drop in rank does not affect their pension, which is calculated on the basis of the highest salary of their last three years of service.

Kavanagh was jeered by a small group of firefighters at a promotion ceremony on Tuesday. After the ceremony, she told reporters that Hodgens and Esposito were still at their posts.

“It’s totally acceptable to me if they don’t want to (stay), and we’ll have that conversation,” she said. “Whatever they decide to do, I respect their opinion.”