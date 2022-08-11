THINKING too hard causes a build-up of toxic chemicals in your brain

<!–

Have you ever been physically exhausted after a long day at work, even if you’ve just sat in front of a computer?

Scientists have discovered there is a reason for this, as a toxic chemical starts to build up in the brain after it has been active for a long time.

The brain therefore shifts to actions that don’t require as much effort to avoid the circulation of this chemical, glutamate.

This manifests as a lack of desire to work, or cognitive fatigue, argue the neuroscientists at Pitié-Salpêtrière University in Paris, France.

dr. Mathias Pessiglione, who led the study, said: ‘Influential theories suggested that fatigue is a kind of illusion created by the brain to make us stop what we are doing and move on to a more satisfying activity.

“But our findings show that cognitive work results in a real functional change – accumulation of harmful substances – so fatigue would indeed be a signal that causes us to stop working, but with a different goal: to maintain the integrity of functioning of the brain.” the brain.’

WHAT IS GLUTAMATE? Glutamate is a neurotransmitter – a chemical that nerve cells use to send signals to other cells, such as in the brain. It is used to activate every major excitatory function in the vertebrate brain. In order for your brain to function properly, glutamate must be present in the right places at the right time in the right concentration. Too much glutamate has been linked to diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease

Physical fatigue is a direct result of heavy manual labor, but long thinking instead causes mental exhaustion, resulting in symptoms such as lack of motivation and ability to concentrate.

In the study, published today in Current Biologythe researchers sought to understand what mental fatigue really is and why it occurs.

To do this, they used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to monitor brain chemistry over the course of a workday for two groups of study participants.

They split the group into easy and hard computer-based memory tasks that involved memorizing and matching a series of differently colored letters for nearly six and a half hours.

The results showed that people with the more difficult tasks tended to choose options that offered smaller rewards in exchange for less effort or that arrived faster.

Next, the scientists studied their glutamate levels in synapses of the brain’s prefrontal cortex, and found that it was higher for the group with the more mentally taxing task.

The authors say this supports their hypothesis that the accumulation of glutamate causes the brain to switch to lower-effort actions.

This is the way to avoid cycling or further accumulation of this potentially toxic chemical, which could impair brain function.

The levels of glutamate in synapses of the brain’s prefrontal cortex were found to be higher for those in the harder workgroup. Left: The left lateral prefrontal area appears to show decreased activity with cognitive fatigue. Right: the voxel studied by magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to monitor glutamate levels

Normalized glutamate concentration levels of study participants across the five sessions of tasks. Blue: easy tasks. Orange: heavy tasks

The researchers hope this finding could provide a new method to detect severe mental fatigue and inform work schedules to help prevent burnout.

In future studies, they hope to increase understanding of why the prefrontal cortex is so prone to glutamate accumulation and fatigue following neural activity.

They are also curious whether the same markers of fatigue in the brain can predict recovery from health problems, such as depression or cancer.

While there is no way around this limitation of our thinking, Dr. Pessiglione advises not to make important decisions when we are tired and to take enough rest when the fatigue sets in.