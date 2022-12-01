Things will get Messi: Argentinian-Australian family cheer both sides

Parents Mahsa and Max Fratantoni usually form a united front when it comes to caring for their three-year-old Luca and five-month-old Ignacio. But all that will be thrown out the window on Sunday morning when they show their patriotic colors.
Argentina-born Max will cheer for the Blues in the crucial World Cup match, while Iranian-born, Australian-raised mum Mahsa will try to convince her boys that the underdog Socceroos have what it takes to qualify for the quarter final.
The couple met in 2009 during Mahsa’s travels through South America, and by 2010 Max, head over heels in love, had packed his bags and made Australia home. But not even traveling the world has changed his loyalty to the team he loves, convinced that the South Americans will prevail in the battle for progress.
“The guys are very cemented in their ways for Argentina,” said Mahsa. “I’ve already produced two next-generation Messis,” she said of the pair’s children, with Luca already the proud owner of international superstar and captain Lionel Messi’s special number 10 Argentina jersey.
“He has always had a Messi shirt,” said the proud father. “He thinks he’s looking at himself [when he sees Messi play on TV].”
For Max, who is used to being the underdog in watercooler conversations about his country’s rugby effort against Australia, it will be a day to remember. “It’s nice to be on the right side this time.”
“It will be a special moment for the boys,” added Mahsa. “I remember Iran playing against Australia as a kid in the 90s. I will never forget it.”
“It’s the excitement of it,” she said. “That has always been the most fun. We can just put everything aside and come together for the sport… To me it’s all a party, that’s the whole point of football.
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…
Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…