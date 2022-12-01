Things will get Messi: Argentinian-Australian family cheer both sides

Parents Mahsa and Max Fratantoni usually form a united front when it comes to caring for their three-year-old Luca and five-month-old Ignacio. But all that will be thrown out the window on Sunday morning when they show their patriotic colors.

Argentina-born Max will cheer for the Blues in the crucial World Cup match, while Iranian-born, Australian-raised mum Mahsa will try to convince her boys that the underdog Socceroos have what it takes to qualify for the quarter final.

The Fratantoni family will have mixed feelings about the upcoming World Cup match between Australia and Argentina. Credit:Steven Siegert

The couple met in 2009 during Mahsa’s travels through South America, and by 2010 Max, head over heels in love, had packed his bags and made Australia home. But not even traveling the world has changed his loyalty to the team he loves, convinced that the South Americans will prevail in the battle for progress.

“The guys are very cemented in their ways for Argentina,” said Mahsa. “I’ve already produced two next-generation Messis,” she said of the pair’s children, with Luca already the proud owner of international superstar and captain Lionel Messi’s special number 10 Argentina jersey.