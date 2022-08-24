Things to Remember Before Buying Diamond Jewelry

If you decide to buy diamond jewelry, it is necessary to think about many things before placing the final order. Buying a pair of diamond earrings or rings needs careful planning from finding a design for the jewelry store. Apart from that, you have to also find diamond jewelry that comes within your budget. You have to look at real or fake diamonds and types of metals that can be combined to make a diamond bracelet.

Buying a real diamond bracelet can be easy if you follow some tips before ordering it. In this blog, we will discuss the things to keep in mind before purchasing diamond jewelry.

Things To Consider Before Buying Diamond Jewelry

Here’s a list of things that you must consider before purchasing diamond jewelry.

1. Look at The Carat

Diamonds are always checked with carat by jewelers. You can even know the type of diamond with the help of the carat factor. If the carat is more, the diamond will be bigger. It means the diamond with high carats is costlier than those with fewer carats.

Jewelers have a long list of diamond sizes with different shapes and cuts. You can look at the list carefully and choose the diamond as per your budget and choice. The size of the diamond should be huge if you are purchasing an engagement ring or wedding ring. On the other hand, you can go for a smaller diamond to get a diamond bracelet for a birthday or first anniversary.

2. Choose Different Shapes in Diamonds

The round shape is very common in diamond rings and earrings. But you can think out of the box and get an attractive shape for your diamond jewelry. You can pick different shapes such as square, hexagon, oval, rectangle, or triangle in diamond rings and earrings or pendants.

One of the major benefits of choosing different shapes in diamonds is that they look unique and beautiful. Besides, you can also get amazing deals on different shapes of diamond rings and pendants. Different shapes of diamonds can also have the same carat weight as that in round diamond rings. You can get oval or pear shapes in diamond jewelry as they are becoming very popular these days.

3. Pick the Clearest Diamond

There are 11 clarity grades under 6 categories namely included diamonds, very slightly included (VS) diamonds, slightly included (SI) diamonds, very very slightly included (VVS) diamonds, flawless (FL) diamonds, and internally flawless (IF) diamonds.

The lowest category of diamonds included diamonds. They contain blemishes that you view with your naked eyes. Flawless diamonds do not have any flaws and are the costliest of all categories. They are also the rarest category in the world.

If you want to purchase good quality diamonds, pick VVS diamonds. They are less expensive than FL diamonds and look shiny as well. VVS diamonds are also free of blemishes and other marks. An internally flawless diamond is one of the rarest categories that you can choose for designing diamond jewelry.

4. Look at The Cut Quality of Diamonds

Before buying a diamond, you must look at the grading report of a diamond. This report covers a lot of information on the quality and cuts of the diamond. But if you still want an easier way to know the quality of a diamond, look at the 4 C’s namely cut, color, clarity, and carat of diamonds.

You can get these details by looking at diamonds closely. One of the most important things to look at in a diamond is the cut. A well-cut diamond will make your ring or pendant look more alluring. It also hides slight imperfections in the diamond. Moreover, a well-cut diamond gives a larger and brighter look to jewelry.

5. Choose the Right Ring Style

As you are purchasing diamond jewelry, it is necessary to look for the perfect style that goes with your personality. While getting a diamond ring, you can go for unique designs for center diamonds. Similarly, you must get the right style of diamond earrings while purchasing diamond earrings.

Additionally, you must look at different colors such as rose, yellow or white while designing diamond jewelry. Take time to consider these things before placing an order for diamond jewelry.

Final Words

If you are a first-time buyer of a real diamond ring or pendant, it is necessary to keep many things in mind. From carat to cut and design, you must pick the right style that suits your personality, choice and budget.

You can ask any jeweler or visit the nearby jewelry shop to look at different designs, shades, and patterns of diamond jewelry. Some online stores also give exciting deals on real diamond engagement rings, wedding rings and other pieces of jewelry like pendants.