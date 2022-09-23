Things to Enjoy with ALA Lifeguard Certification

Lifeguard certification courses are potential career opportunities for people who want to turn their passion into their profession. This job comes with a lot of responsibilities as well as a beautiful environment and weather to enjoy at beaches and pools.

In this article, we are going to talk about some of the top things that can compel you to make your passion for water into a profession of responsibility.

Extraordinary working conditions

We do not hide it, the working environment of a lifeguard remains very pleasant. In casual clothes, shorts, t-shirt, flip flops, sunglasses, by the sea. Many of us remember the cult series Baywatch, the lifeguards stationed on the beach in bathing suits. It is a dream that comes true!

In addition to clothing, the workplace is also unusual, whether it is near a swimming pool, a body of water, or a beach. The environment is idyllic, especially by the sea, but the advantage of this profession is also that you can work both outdoors and indoors and this is not negligible.

There is no room for routine as a lifeguard, you must have lifeguard certification. Between supervising the pools, swimming lessons, and organizing activities, a lifeguard’s day is certainly not relaxing!

A very popular profession

To date, there is no shortage of job offers in this field. Every year, the local authorities renew their search for lifeguards to strengthen the safety of the beaches or municipal swimming pools, or water parks that are always crowded during the summer. This is a real boon for getting a summer job!

But there is also a real demand for year-round jobs, particularly to replace the many retiring pool lifeguards and thus ensure continuity of swimming sessions and supervision of school groups.

In recent years, we have noticed that water activities such as aquagym, aquabike, and aqua yoga have developed and created a real craze among a certain audience. This does not displease gyms or fitness centers, which have not missed the phenomenon. With increasing demand, numerous swimming instructor positions have been created to supervise courses at these establishments.

Career development opportunities

When entering a profession, one must not lose sight of professional development opportunities.

Becoming a lifeguard is not the goal, but a starting point that will allow you to move to positions of high responsibility, such as that of the pool manager. This may depend on your lifeguard certification degree and years of experience.

Plus, you can have a year-round job – many young people choose lifeguard as their first job or summer job, but that doesn’t stop them from pursuing a long-term career. It is therefore possible to continue working as a lifeguard in facilities that recruit throughout the year.

Once you get a lifeguard certification, you can then also rethink yourself as a sports coach: after a few seasons on the beach, many people switch to becoming sports instructors or instructors in the surf industry (surfing, kitesurfing, bodyboarding, etc.) or considering becoming sports coaches in water centers. looking for people who can supervise swimming-related activities with a fixed-term or permanent contract (or even as a freelancer).

Summary

In short, as you may have understood, the lifeguard profession has many advantages over its own. In addition to the importance of the human aspect and its idyllic work environment, it is also a profession that can lead to a stable future with numerous positions and different responsibilities.

So, if you are passionate about swimming or water sports, launch into a career as a lifeguard thanks to the lifeguard training courses that will allow you to obtain the necessary lifeguard certification to practice it.

