Thieves steal hoard of Roman treasure worth thousands from museum

Police are investigating the suspected theft of thousands of pounds of historical artifacts left at a museum for safekeeping, which has dismayed metal detectors they found and archaeologists alike.

The important archaeological finds, including a wealth of Roman treasures, were turned over by the finders to museum officials, as required by law.

The objects were intended to be kept in a locked and secure unit in the council-owned building before being sent to the British Museum for review and valuation.

But an email sent to the hapless finders confirms their disappearance in circumstances that warrant a police investigation.

Among the missing treasures are a hoard of 28 Roman silver coins and a silver bar unearthed by two metal detectorists in Rutland earlier this year.

They are said to be deeply upset and ‘throwing their heads’ at the news that their treasure, worth thousands of pounds in itself, has apparently disappeared.

The email from Lancashire County Council’s cultural service to the angry finders revealed that the matter only came to light when the British Museum asked for one of the finds to be transferred from the museum in Preston to London.

But when museum employees checked their secure store, the requested object was missing.

A quick audit conducted with the British Museum revealed as many as 12 sets of artifacts and their files were gone.

Further audits by the council found other artifacts missing and police were called in to investigate in October.

The email from the municipality blames the disappearance of the objects on the actions of an unknown person or persons.

The police investigation is ongoing and the metal detectorists and archaeologists caught up in the mystery fear they may never recover their valuable finds and that important historical artifacts may also be lost to the nation forever.

Andy Brockman, a writer who specializes in investigating heritage crime, who published the council’s email on the PipeLine heritage news website, said: “If the missing items are not recovered, the loss is both for the national heritage and that of everyone is, as specific to the finders and landowners, who would by law split any reward for declaring the treasure 50/50.”

The suspicious disappearance could also have worrying implications for the legitimacy of the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme and the government’s process of managing treasure finds fairly.

The PAS scheme was set up in 2003 out of concern that the increase in metal detection would mean that an unknown number of important archaeological finds would never be seen by archaeologists and historians.

The scheme allows metal detectorists to voluntarily report their finds to a local finds liaison officer, which is usually hosted by municipal museums.

Artifacts designated as “treasure” by law are held with them to decide whether they are of national importance, in which case museums and public entities will have the opportunity to purchase them.

In many cases, the treasures are rejected and returned to the sender under what is effectively a finders keeper rule.

Mr Brockman believes there is a risk that detectorists will now not bother to log their finds to the PAS if they believe there is a chance they could be stolen.

He said: ‘There is concern among both metal detectorists and archaeologists about this research.

‘The important archaeological finds apparently have not just disappeared from a secure storage facility, in a locked office, in a building to which the public has no ordinary access.

‘But there also seems to have been no inventory system in place at the Lancashire Museum Service or the Portable Antiquities Scheme, which allowed staff to regularly check that the artifacts that had been reported were still kept in the shop.

“These concerns go to the heart of trust in the Portable Antiquities Scheme, the only national agency that acts as a point of contact between members of the public who make a find and archaeologists.

“It also plays a vital role by providing neutral experts as part of the legally binding Treasure process.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: ‘We are investigating after some artifacts were reported missing from the Lancashire County Museum Service collection.

“We were first notified of the missing items in October.

“Anyone concerned about missing items should ask the LCMS [Lancashire Council Museum Service].’

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: ‘We first contacted police over the summer to investigate the disappearance of a number of finds held in secure premises by the council as part of the British Government’s Portable Antiquities Scheme. Museum.

“We are in the process of contacting all affected ‘finders’ to update them on the situation.

In accordance with the Treasure Act process, “finders” will be compensated if their item goes missing.

“As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”