Thieves steal Banksy mural from building in war torn Ukraine: Eight arrested and artwork salvaged

The artwork has been recovered while police investigate potential thieves

Ukrainian authorities have detained a group of eight people who “ruthlessly” cut out a mural of Banksy that symbolized hope and strength against the Russian invasion.

Kiev police chief Andrey Nebitov said today that the artwork was recovered after it was removed from the wall.

Banksy artwork can sell for millions of pounds. An investigation is now underway to determine what charges should be brought against the accused, Nebitov said.

The artwork was first seen in November in the city of Hostomel, northwest of the capital Kiev, after intense shelling by Russia devastated large parts of the region.

This photo taken on November 16, 2022 shows the mural created by Banksy on the wall of a destroyed building in the town of Hostomel, near Kiev, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The group of eight cut the mural off the wall of the building, but were caught by police, who are now investigating

It shows what appears to be a woman wearing a robe and gas mask, holding a bright red fire extinguisher.

Her face is tilted upward toward scorch marks rising from a blown-out window of a stark yellow building. The graffiti artist claimed the mural days later on Instagram, revealing he left up to seven works in Ukraine.

The head of the military administration of the Kiev region, Oleksii Kuleba, said that all works of art in Kiev related to the graffiti artist are under police guard.

“After all, these images symbolize our fight against the enemy,” he said.

“These are the stories of the support and solidarity of the whole civilized world for Ukraine. Let’s do everything we can to preserve the artworks on the street as a symbol of our future Victory.”

Although the group managed to cut the mural from the wall, the image itself was not damaged and can be preserved.

Eight perpetrators between the ages of 27 and 60 were arrested on the spot.

Some of Banksy’s other works in Ukraine include a gymnast balancing on her hands on rubble at the bottom of an apartment building, completely destroyed by Russian shelling.

Another mural showed a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy.

Another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a see-saw, while a separate piece in nearby Irpin showed a rhythmic gymnast waving a ribbon while wearing a neck brace.

A woman looks at a Banksy graffiti on the wall of a badly damaged building in the village of Gorenka, near Kiev, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine