Thieves smash way into a Gold Coast Nerang BP service station to steal cigarettes 

A gang of hooded thugs were captured on CCTV smashing their way into a service station and taking off with a haul of cigarettes.

The four brazen bandits pulled up in a stolen Mitsubishi Pajero four-wheel drive and used hammers to shatter the glass doors at the unattended BP service station in Nerang on the Gold Coast just before 3am on Tuesday morning.

Once inside, one member of the gang jumps over the counter and smashes open the cigarette cabinets.

His accomplices lay a groundsheet on the floor and the man behind the counter passes them cigarettes packages, which they pile on the sheet and then pick up by the corners to carry out a greater volume of loot.

Not content with that haul the brazen gang re-enter the shop and the man climbs behind the counter again.

His accomplices pick up a small orange wheelie bin from the shop and they stack it with cigarette packets.

Footage shows them carrying the bin out through the broken window.

It is estimated that the thieves took off with a few dozen packets of cigarette packets.

Once behind the counter the bandit wasted no time in going through the draws and finding packets of cigarettes

Once outside they quickly climbed into the vehicle and sped off.

Police said the focus of their investigation is centred on the four-wheel drive.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or the men involved are urged to contact police.