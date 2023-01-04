Thieves crash SUV into NJ home after launching it over a guardrail and falling 20 feet

<!–

This is when two thieves launched an SUV over a guardrail in New Jersey and fell 20 feet to escape police.

Verona police responded to a request for help for a stolen vehicle from North Caldwell police shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The car was found on the outskirts of Verona via a tracking system on Hilltop Drive. Officer McMahon, whose first name was not released, found the vehicle and called for backup.

As three officers approached the vehicle, they “attempted to flee the complex by going off-roading and hitting several parked cars, eventually going over a retaining wall and falling 20 feet down.”

Bodycam footage shows the white SUV screeching into the driveway as it crashes into the flimsy guardrail and falls off the cliff.

Falling off the hill, the car landed nose first before rolling onto the top and hitting the house below.

Photos released by the two departments show the car with the entire front bumper lifted off.

The accident caused property damage to the home’s balcony and damaged one of the homeowner’s cars.

The driver, whose identity was not known, escaped the accident and fled on foot, but was later apprehended. The female passenger was found near the wreckage and taken into custody by North Caldwell police.

Both were taken to hospital for medical examination.

The two police forces are now warning residents to ‘lock your vehicles and remove the key fob’.

“This video is an example of how brutal and reckless these car thieves are in avoiding arrest,” the joint statement said.

